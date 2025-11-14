Sam LaPorta Ruled Out Week 11; Consider These Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers
As of Friday afternoon, the Detroit Lions have ruled Sam LaPorta out for their Week 11 matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles. Being a top Tight End in the NFL, this comes with plenty of implications. The will affect the Lions offense, target shares, and of course, your Fantasy Football team. We look to how long LaPorta may be out and who to stream at the Tight End position, if necessary.
Fantasy Football Impact
LaPorta has been 2nd on the Lions in Targets (45) and Yards (484) this season. He absence makes for these targets to be spread around. The Lions do not expect to go any more run, or pass-heavy with the absence of one player.
LaPorta is very much a pass-catching tight end. He has only logged (33) true pass blocking snaps this team. LaPorta plays in the slot at a 40% rate, meaning that his route tree will shift to other slot-heavy options.
One could expect more work to hit Brock Wright, the Lions second string Tight End. One would not be wrong. However, he is not the X factor replacement in this passing game. The next man up with both a combination of Isaac TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond.
John Morton had said recently that they wanted to get TeSlaa more involved. This showed in Week 10 where he ran his snap-share up to 29%. He may see an even further increase this week, perhaps nearing 50%. TeSlaa plays 25% of his routes in the slot, but he is a dynamic player worthy of gaining even more work where asked.
Expected Week 11 Target Shares
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 30-35%
- Jameson Williams 20%
- Jahmyr Gibbs 15%
- Isaac TeSlaa 10%
- Kalif Raymond 7%
- Brock Wright 5-10%
Stock Watch
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a Top-3 Wide Receiver, as always.
Jameson Williams is a must-start WR2.
Isaac TeSlaa is still a bench piece given his fourth-option role in the offense.
Brock Wright is not a streamer.
Tight End Streamers
Theo Johnson - 55% Owned
It is definitely risky given that Jameis Winston will start this week. Nonetheless, Johnson is the #2 pass-catcher, behind Wan'Dale Robinson. Volume is volume.
Dalton Schultz - 47% Owned
Davis Mills attempted 45 passes last week and 11 of those went to Schultz. I would expect similar output, once again. Mills will not want to test his throws. He will go to check downs, where Schultz thrives.
Colston Loveland - 39% Owned
His volume is very capable, having had 4+ targets in each of his last four games.
Refer to more streamer options here.
Sam LaPorta Is Out for Week 11 with Back Injury
LaPorta did not practice all week and so this comes as no surprise. Fantasy Football owners should take caution with this injury.
This back injury has lacked specification on its timeline. LaPorta could be back as soon as Thanksgiving (Week 12), or he could be out a couple of more weeks. Luckily, it does not appear like a long-term matter.