Los Angeles Chargers Place RB Omarion Hampton On IR Following Week 5 Ankle Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their second loss of the season in as many weeks on Sunday, falling to 3-2 on the season following a defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The Chargers were dealt a huge blow following an injury to rookie running back Omarion Hampton, leaving their run game depleted.
According to The Athletic, Hampton was seen in a walking boot following Sunday’s game, a bad sign for his immediate future. On Monday, the Chargers announced the star rookie back will be placed on Injured Reserve, joining veteran Najee Harris.
At the time of his injury, Hampton logged 12 carries for 44 yards on the way to a crushing 27-10 loss versus Washington. He will now miss at least the next four games as he navigates IR, and the Chargers will look for an immediate contributor in the backfield following the loss of the star rookie.
Through four games, Hampton entered Week 5 as one of the top running backs in fantasy football, coming off a 12-carry, 128-yard day on the ground versus the New York Giants in Week 4. He logged 66 carries for 314 rushing yards to the point of his injury and will leave a massive void in the Chargers’ backfield as the season rolls on.
Here is an outlook for the Chargers’ offense as Hampton hits IR for at least the next four weeks of his rookie season:
Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Outlook Following Omarion Hampton Injury
Omarion Hampton posted back-to-back top-10 finishes among running backs in fantasy during Weeks 3 and 4. He emerged as the feature back in the Chargers’ backfield, offering versatility for production in the pass game to start the season. Despite his injury, he still finds himself among the top-10 backs in fantasy, averaging 15.4 points per game among PPR leagues.
His loss will prove pivotal for not only the Chargers’ offense, but fantasy owners as well. Behind Hampton in the depth chart sits fourth-year back Hassan Haskins, who suited up for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Alongside Haskins is veteran running back Kimani Vidal, who is projected to split carries with the Michigan product.
Both Haskins and Vidal will emerge as coveted Week 6 waiver additions for deep leagues in need of running back depth following the loss of Hampton.
With the running back group depleted, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston’s respective fantasy stocks will rise as Greg Roman likely looks to Justin Herbert and a highly touted Chargers passing attack.
Los Angeles is set to go on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, looking to rebound after two consecutive losses following a 3-0 start to the season.