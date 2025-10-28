Los Angeles Rams Expect WR Puka Nacua To Return Vs. Saints In Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams have endured the crucial absence of star wide receiver Puka Nacua over the past several weeks, managing wins in each of their last two games. Nacua suffered a sprained ankle versus the Baltimore Ravens during the team’s 17-3 win in Week 6.
Coming off a bye, the Rams received good news regarding Nacua’s status for a Week 9 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. In his absence, fellow Rams wideout Davante Adams emerged with dominant fantasy production in the team’s Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Adams managed three touchdowns as the team’s WR1 with Nacua sidelined, but his absence could be coming to a close. On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay revealed that he expects Nacua to suit up this weekend barring setbacks. The Rams are hopeful Nacua will return to practice on Tuesday.
The star receiver posted league-leading fantasy production to open the season and will look to re-establish himself among the top wideouts in the NFL in his Week 9 return. Los Angeles’ passing attack is hitting its stride at the perfect time, entering an ideal matchup versus New Orleans on Sunday.
Nacua’s potential return throws a welcome curveball to the team’s fantasy outlook for Week 9. Here’s how his production could look this weekend:
Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook For Week 9 Return
Upon his return, Nacua projects to take back the reins as the feature offensive playmaker for the Rams. While Adams recorded a team-high eight targets during Nacua’s missed game, the latter remains the team’s leader in targets, yards and receptions despite dealing with his ankle sprain over the past two weeks.
Prior to his Week 6 injury, Nacua posted five consecutive top-six finishes among wide receivers in PPR, averaging 26.8 points in fantasy through the first five games of the season. A matchup versus a lowly Saints squad presents a favorable opportunity for Nacua to shine in his first game back from injury.
Behind him, Adams should sustain a consistent level of volume and production, as his six touchdowns tie for second in the NFL, an encouraging argument for his case to start alongside Nacua in fantasy in Week 9.
Through eight games, the Saints’ passing defense ranks 22nd in the NFL, and Stafford and company could reap the benefits in Nacua’s return. Fantasy owners will welcome back the star receiver, hoping for shades of the production he managed earlier in the season.