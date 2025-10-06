Puka Nacua Surges To No. 1 In Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Our rest of season rankings are out, and a lot has changed since Week 1. We have seen injuries hit, rookies rise, and star veterans disappoint. This has been an unpredictable season, and we have the unenviable task of trying to predict what will happen from here on out. These are our rest-of-season rankings for the remainder of the 2025 fantasy football season.
Editor's Note: Scroll down to the bottom to view the rankings.
Quarterbacks
Our top five quarterbacks are all the familiar faces that we expected to be at the top of the ranking, with the exception of Joe Burrow, who is potentially sidelined for the remainder of the fantasy season or close to it. Josh Allen takes our top spot over Lamar Jackson because of Jackson's current hamstring injury. However, things get interesting once you get past the top five. Most notably, New England Patriots' second-year quarterback Drake Maye coming in at number six. Daniel Jones is also ranked at No. 12, rounding out the QB1s.
Running Backs
It was a slow start for the rookie running backs, but we now have three in as RB1s. The most surprising being Cleveland Browns star rookie Quinshon Judkins all the way up at No. 8. We've seen quite a few players make big leaps. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is all the way up at RB14, and rookie Woody Marks is up in the RB31 slot. There have also been a lot of falls, including Kyren Williams down at No. 17 and Chase Brown all the way down as the RB23.
Wide Receivers
The wide receivers have seen massive shifts since the start of the season. Our top wideout is Puka Nacua, who is seeing crazy volume, much like we saw when Cooper Kupp broke records in this offense. The consensus first-overall pick, Ja'Marr Chase, is all the way down in the WR11 spot since losing his quarterback. Quentin Johnston finds himself as a fringe WR1 in the No. 13 spot. We have one rookie crack the top 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Emeka Egbuka coming in as the WR10. One player to watch is the returning Rashee Rice, who is up as the WR6 with just one game left in his six-game suspension.
Tight Ends
The preseason TE1, Brock Bowers, has fallen to the TE4 after a subpar start to the season and now a knee injury that cost him Week 5 and could linger deep into the season. Rookie Tyler Warren is the TE2 spot behind only Trey McBride. After a huge start to his season in just two games, Darren Waller has worked his way into the top 12 as well. There are a few surprising faces in the mix, but he's got to be the most surprising.
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Editor's Note: The default are PPR Rankings but you can sort by Half-PPR or Non-PPR. Toggle by position or sort by Overall.