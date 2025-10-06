Fantasy Sports

Puka Nacua Surges To No. 1 In Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings

Puka Nacua has officially surged to the top of our rest-of-season fantasy football rankings, as major injuries, breakout rookies, and shifting roles continue to reshape the 2025 fantasy landscape.

Mark Morales-Smith

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a complete pass and first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a complete pass and first down during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Our rest of season rankings are out, and a lot has changed since Week 1. We have seen injuries hit, rookies rise, and star veterans disappoint. This has been an unpredictable season, and we have the unenviable task of trying to predict what will happen from here on out. These are our rest-of-season rankings for the remainder of the 2025 fantasy football season.  

Editor's Note: Scroll down to the bottom to view the rankings.

Quarterbacks

Our top five quarterbacks are all the familiar faces that we expected to be at the top of the ranking, with the exception of Joe Burrow, who is potentially sidelined for the remainder of the fantasy season or close to it. Josh Allen takes our top spot over Lamar Jackson because of Jackson's current hamstring injury. However, things get interesting once you get past the top five. Most notably, New England Patriots' second-year quarterback Drake Maye coming in at number six. Daniel Jones is also ranked at No. 12, rounding out the QB1s.

Running Backs

Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Surges Up Fantasy Football Rankings
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It was a slow start for the rookie running backs, but we now have three in as RB1s. The most surprising being Cleveland Browns star rookie Quinshon Judkins all the way up at No. 8. We've seen quite a few players make big leaps. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is all the way up at RB14, and rookie Woody Marks is up in the RB31 slot. There have also been a lot of falls, including Kyren Williams down at No. 17 and Chase Brown all the way down as the RB23. 

Wide Receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka Flies Up Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The wide receivers have seen massive shifts since the start of the season. Our top wideout is Puka Nacua, who is seeing crazy volume, much like we saw when Cooper Kupp broke records in this offense. The consensus first-overall pick, Ja'Marr Chase, is all the way down in the WR11 spot since losing his quarterback. Quentin Johnston finds himself as a fringe WR1 in the No. 13 spot. We have one rookie crack the top 12 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Emeka Egbuka coming in as the WR10. One player to watch is the returning Rashee Rice, who is up as the WR6 with just one game left in his six-game suspension. 

Tight Ends

The preseason TE1, Brock Bowers, has fallen to the TE4 after a subpar start to the season and now a knee injury that cost him Week 5 and could linger deep into the season. Rookie Tyler Warren is the TE2 spot behind only Trey McBride. After a huge start to his season in just two games, Darren Waller has worked his way into the top 12 as well. There are a few surprising faces in the mix, but he's got to be the most surprising.       

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings

Editor's Note: The default are PPR Rankings but you can sort by Half-PPR or Non-PPR. Toggle by position or sort by Overall.

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Rankings