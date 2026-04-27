Luka Doncic Injury Update: Return Timeline and How It Affects Fantasy Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. The team has a 3-1 lead on the Houston Rockets. Despite losing Game 4 and an impending Kevin Durant return, the Lakers are heavily favored to get the job done. With the Thunder on deck, they will need the superpowers of Luka Doncic. So, when will he be back on the court?

Fantasy Basketball Impact

With Doncic out, the Lakers have spread the ball around to favor everyone evenly. LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, and perhaps mostly so, Luke Kennard have risen. Focusing on Kennard, he is playing 39.3 minutes per game in the series, well above his season average of 23.0. In this time, Kennard is also averaging 17.8 points per game, above his season average of 9.0.

Once Doncic returns, Kennard expects to take the biggest hit. Doncic plays as the Lakers' point guard, and with Doncic out, Kennard plays that role more than anyone else.

As for Doncic's expectations, they will be sky-high once back. He should be arguably the best player in the playoffs once the time comes. It definitely hurt the sleeper ability of Kennard and Smart, but that will force managers elsewhere in the NBA spectrum. With Anthony Edwards out himself, Ayo Dosunmu is a very hot option on the waiver wire and/or down the list of DFS options.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

Doncic is dealing with a hamstring strain, which can make estimating a return date difficult. For the most part, it is a 4-6 week injury. Doncic suffered his injury back in early April and is now about 3 weeks removed.

JJ Redick reports that Doncic is lightly moving on the court. However, he will not return in the series against the Rockets, even if it goes 7 games. The return date is still up in the air, but the earliest possible return could be expected in 10-14 days. That would be in the mid-2nd round. Worst case would find Doncic back in the final third of May, and perhaps missing the entire Round 2 series. The general expectation is that, assuming the Lakers win a series against the Rockets, Doncic could return around games 3-4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

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