Matthew Golden Is a Fantasy Football Dud as a Shoulder Injury Stalls Any Progress
If you drafted Matthew Golden in Fantasy Football, you are definitely frustrated. He has not met his upside as the Packers WR3 and falls short of even being the certified WR2. To add salt to the wound, Golden is now on the injury report with a shoulder injury. Our goal today is evaluate whether or not he will play, when he will play, and what he projects to provide in this offense going forward.
2025 Stats: Matthew Golden
Golden is the 4th best pass-catcher on the Packers, behind Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft*, and Josh Jacobs. In 8 games, Golden has 29 Targets (11% Target Share), 23 Receptions, 262 Yards, and 0 Touchdowns. In fact, Dontayvion Wicks is on a nearly identical pace, being the reason for Golden arguably being the WR3 on this roster.
In non-PPR formats, Golden is the WR76 in Fantasy Football. He lacks an value to be had as that is an output worth just streamer status.
Injury Diagnosis/Timeline
Golden had injured his shoulder in Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers. He managed to play (15) passing snaps in that game, resulting in (2) Receptions for 9 Yards.
The injury diagnosis on Golden has not been specified, but that points towards it not having been a serious matter. Golden missed Week 10 and is now questionable to play in Week 11.
All week long, Golden has been a limited participant in practice. This provides little clarity on his status and we could assume that he is working to play, and we may not have clarity until either the Saturday Night report, or Sunday morning.
What to Expect
If Golden does play, he will lack to have tremendous upside. His target share is 11% on the season and that is where it will remain.
Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are also questionable to play in this game. If Golden does play, the depth chart and workloads likely remain the same. This provides no viability to Golden or any Packers pass-catcher beyond Doubs.
There is a minor path for Golden to breakout down the stretch. However, this is unlikely. It would have been seen by now. The loss of Kraft should reallocate targets, but I cannot see a world where that heavily benefits Golden, especially given a vastly different route tree.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: WR67
Stock Watch
Matthew Golden is a failing rookie wide receiver. He is not worth a roster spot unless you have room for him on your dynasty roster. In re-draft, there is zero reason to have Golden on your roster.