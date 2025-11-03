Drake London Was A League Winner in Week 9 & Will Continue To Dominate in Week 10
If you had Drake London in your fantasy lineup in Week 9, you are probably well on your way to a victory. There is no doubt that he was a league winner on Sunday against the New England Patriots. There were concerns about his health after he missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury, but those concerns were quickly alleviated as he caught nine of 14 targets for 118 yards and three TDs. His quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, also looked good to go, throwing for 221 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. This duo is clearly healthy and good to go moving forward. That's why you can bank on London being a league-winner again next week.
Drake London Poised To Dominate In Week 10
Things are only going to get better from here. In Week 10, the Atlanta Falcons face off with the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany. The Colts are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We expect London to take full advantage of this matchup, and we already know that Penix is going to target him over and over. That is how this passing attack has worked since Penix took over late in 2024.
After that massive game, London is now the fantasy WR6 in points per game, and the WR7 overall, despite missing Week 8 due to injury. While we are highlighting him as a league-winner for Weeks 9 and 10, he's truly going to end up being a league-winner for 2025. If you drafted him or traded for him this season, you put yourself in a great spot to have success this season.
Drake London's Week 11 Fantasy Football Outlook
Beyond Week 10, he plays at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Falcons will seek to get revenge against the Panthers, who embarrassed them earlier in the season, destroying them by a score of 30 - 0. In that game, London posted just 55 yards. We expect a much better performance by the Falcons as a whole the next time they play, which, of course, includes London.
Fantasy Football Managers Should Target Drake London Despite His Uptick in Value
It may be too late after Week 9, however, if you can still go out and buy London before your trade deadline, you should go and get him. He's going to be a great option for the remainder of the season. His chemistry is only going to grow with Penix, who is going to continue to improve as he gets deeper into the first full season of his career.