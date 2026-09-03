Mike Evans Injury Update Is Great News For Him, But Could Hurt Another 49ers' Week 1 Fantasy Football Value

For Mike Evans fantasy owners, it has felt like he has repeatedly gotten injured every time he's stepped on the field during training camp. However, we got some good news: Evans returned to practice on Wednesday and seems to be over his groin, quad, and abductor injuries. Despite all the injuries, the team may have just been being cautious with the 31-year-old veteran to some extent by holding him out of practice so long.

His return to practice is important with the team opening up the season on Thursday Night Football on Netflix in Melbourne, Australia. We are quickly approaching the Niner opener, and fantasy owners needed to see that he was back on the field, especially with so many people drafting during this holiday weekend. This does not confirm that he will play in Week 1, but it does seem that he is clearly trending in the right direction.

Fantasy Impact

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

We expect Evans to be out there in Week 1, and if you drafted him where his ADP is at for the majority of the summer, you better be starting him. It looks like his health could be a major concern for him this season, so maximize his upside in games when he's healthy.

He still has it in him to be great in games this season; it's just a matter of how many games he can be great in. As long as he's good to go and we have no reason to believe he will be limited or on a snap count, he will be in our starting lineups next week.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling has been a great story this summer and one of the highest risers in all of fantasy football based on where his ADP started and where he peaked. However, things are now getting very shaky when it comes to trusting him in Week 1.

A few weeks ago, it looked like Stribling could be the last man standing for the Niners. Now, Evans looks good to go, George Kittle somehow looks like he'll probably be out there in Week 1, and the team also brought in Deebo Samuel.

It's not that Stribling can't still be a solid option or that he's not good enough to outproduce a guy like Deebo Samuel; nevertheless, he becomes a much riskier option with all those proven veteran options potentially on the field.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News