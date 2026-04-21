Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Hitters

Key fantasy baseball starters come and go as the season moves on, and injuries have a lot to do with that. Over the course of a 162-game season, those things are bound to happen. As we enter Week 4, here are the key hitters featured in the fourth edition of our injury report.

Corbin Carroll

The D-Backs' right fielder exited the team's last game early due to his lingering back injury. Luckily for fantasy managers, he is listed as day-to-day for now and aims to play on Tuesday. Nonetheless, we worry a lot about this back injury that has lingered on for weeks.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna Jr. was hit in the wrist, and luckily, the X-Rays came back negative. Acuna Jr. is day-to-day with low concern for fantasy baseball.

Adley Rutschman

Rutschman is on the 10-Day IL with a new ankle injury. When he returns, ideally next week, Rutschman is viable.

Jackson Holliday

Holliday originally expected to be back by now. He now expects to return early next week. Holliday should be sat until he proves his worth.

Royce Lewis

The Twins 3rd baseman will make his lineup return on Tuesday. He can be started against the struggling Mets.

Jackson Chourio

Once Chourio's hamate bone heals, he should be good to go. The return date is still 1-2 weeks out.

Juan Soto

The Mets desperately need Soto back in the lineup. His calf strain will keep him out for another few days as the Mets aim for a return by the end of this week.

Jonathan India

India dislocated his shoulder the other day. He does not require surgery so that he will be out for 1-2 weeks. His return errs caution to the wind in fantasy baseball with a mental block potentially in store.

Brent Rooker

Rooker is of low concern, despite being on the 10-Day IL. Once he returns from his oblique injury, Rooker shall be started; the return date is set as April 28.

JT Realmuto

The Phillies have yet to say whether Realmuto will return on Tuesday after leaving this past weekend due to a back issue. Realmuto will be back sooner or later, if not Tuesday.

Mookie Betts

Betts aims to make his awaited return this upcoming weekend. Of course, he must be started right off the bat.

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