Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Hitters
Key fantasy baseball starters come and go as the season moves on, and injuries have a lot to do with that. Over the course of a 162-game season, those things are bound to happen. As we enter Week 4, here are the key hitters featured in the fourth edition of our injury report.
Corbin Carroll
The D-Backs' right fielder exited the team's last game early due to his lingering back injury. Luckily for fantasy managers, he is listed as day-to-day for now and aims to play on Tuesday. Nonetheless, we worry a lot about this back injury that has lingered on for weeks.
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuna Jr. was hit in the wrist, and luckily, the X-Rays came back negative. Acuna Jr. is day-to-day with low concern for fantasy baseball.
Adley Rutschman
Rutschman is on the 10-Day IL with a new ankle injury. When he returns, ideally next week, Rutschman is viable.
Jackson Holliday
Holliday originally expected to be back by now. He now expects to return early next week. Holliday should be sat until he proves his worth.
Royce Lewis
The Twins 3rd baseman will make his lineup return on Tuesday. He can be started against the struggling Mets.
Jackson Chourio
Once Chourio's hamate bone heals, he should be good to go. The return date is still 1-2 weeks out.
Juan Soto
The Mets desperately need Soto back in the lineup. His calf strain will keep him out for another few days as the Mets aim for a return by the end of this week.
Jonathan India
India dislocated his shoulder the other day. He does not require surgery so that he will be out for 1-2 weeks. His return errs caution to the wind in fantasy baseball with a mental block potentially in store.
Brent Rooker
Rooker is of low concern, despite being on the 10-Day IL. Once he returns from his oblique injury, Rooker shall be started; the return date is set as April 28.
JT Realmuto
The Phillies have yet to say whether Realmuto will return on Tuesday after leaving this past weekend due to a back issue. Realmuto will be back sooner or later, if not Tuesday.
Mookie Betts
Betts aims to make his awaited return this upcoming weekend. Of course, he must be started right off the bat.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.