NFL Conference Championship Sunday Injury Report: Mack Hollins and 4 Others

We are less than 24 hours away from these two Conference Championship Games. I am looking forward to it, and I am sure that you cannot wait. All teams do seem to have injury concerns on their rosters. Today, we will speak on those affecting the world of Fantasy Football. Who will benefit, and who will struggle? This is the last-minute injury report.

Mack Hollins, WR — New England Patriots

The #Patriots are activating WR Mack Hollins to play Sunday against the #Broncos after recovering from an abdominal injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rWLnnoybuF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2026

Hollins has not seen a football field in about five weeks. He was on the IR for that time, but he is now being listed Questionable to play. Per reports, it does seem like Hollins will get the nod, but do not expect any trustworthy fantasy output. He will be highly risky in his comeback.

JK Dobbins, RB — Denver Broncos

The Broncos had activated the 21-day practice window on Dobbins. However, as we dove into, this was purely out of "why not?" Dobbins is not ready to play football, and he will not play this game. However, there is a chance he could get some action if they advance to the Super Bowl. That status will come in due time, if applicable.

Troy Franklin, WR — Denver Broncos

Franklin has remained limited in practice all week. The way it sounds, Franklin will likely be active. However, he may not be 100%, and he very well could fall down to WR4 status, behind Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr.

Pat Bryant, WR — Denver Broncos

There was a lot of concern that Bryant would not clear concussion protocol. However, he did clear, and he will now play. We can expect WR2 output, and that makes him very play-able.

The Los Angeles Rams are ultra-healthy, with just five players listed on their entire injury report.

Zach Charbonnet, RB — Seattle Seahawks

Unfortunately, Charbonnet tore his ACL last week. It is terrible timing, but that is football. He is out and Kenneth Walker III will now carry an ultra-high workload. The only other Running Back they have will be George Holani, and he was just activated from the IR.

