Tyreek Hill’s 4 Best Landing Spots for a Big Fantasy Football Comeback Season

The depths of the NFL offseason bring us fewer topics, but that does not mean that we are out for the count. Free agency looms all spring, and big names linger in that discussion topic. Tyreek Hill is perhaps the biggest name of all. As he looks to return from injury in 2026, he will have a home, and it is only a matter of time before that new home becomes known. How will he perform in 2026? Leave that to us to gauge, team by team.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are, per public perception, the current leaders to get Hill. He has a 30% chance of going back home to Kansas City, per Kalshi, and would gain a very meaningful role.

Hill may have limitations coming back from a pretty bad leg injury. However, he will be back, and with Pat Mahomes as his quarterback, value is had. It may not be of WR1 value, but Hill could become a very solid WR2 with boom-ability in his best matchups. Hill would play alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, which will definitely help Hill get open in space as defenses look to zone up against these elite open-field playmakers.

Ultimately, Hill will be volatile anywhere he goes, but Kansas City is by far his best-case scenario. As the months go on, his ADP will clarify, and new takes can be made on where to draft Hill.

Dallas Cowboys

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer loves to throw the ball. We saw this very clearly with the dual successes of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb in 2026. Dallas may be very willing to add Hill and make this the far-best passing offense in the NFL. Hill as a WR3? That is not too shabby, whether he is limited or not.

The Cowboys will have to feed many mouths in this scenario. Hill will be the WR3, and his target share very well may be stuck under 20%. However, with his explosion, Hill can still be a Flex with WR2 upside, volatile in that overall ranking.

Los Angeles Chargers

It is probably unlikely, but possible, as the third-likeliest destination. Hill will wish to play in warm weather, if not Kansas City, and Los Angeles fits that with honors. Hill will play on a run-first offense, but he has a path to a big target share. Neither Ladd McConkey nor Quentin Johnston demands a massive target share, while Keenan Allen is another year older. In a best-case scenario, Hill could be the Chargers' WR1, although that would likely be a very subdued WR1 role of a <25% target share.

New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs is gone, so why not gun for Hill? Josh McDaniels and Drake Maye operate within a spread offense, but it also values explosion. We saw that very well with Kayshon Boutte and Diggs in 2025.

On the Patriots, Hill's upside may be limited, but his floor will also be high when healthy. He would probably be valued as a low-end WR2 or high-end Flex. A less-heavy, but effective workload in New England is probably ideal for Hill's comeback from a bad injury.

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