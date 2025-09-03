NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report: De'Von Achane, Khalil Shakir And 17 More
Injuries are brutal, but destined to happen week-to-week in the NFL. In order to achieve fantasy football success, you must make sure you have adequate depth at each position to plug and play. Luckily, it is only week one, so not many huge injuries have piled up. As the weeks go on, be sure that injuries will pop up and affect your fantasy football rosters. As for week one, this is our current injury report (Notably players owned above 50%, 25% + Tight Ends).
Any players listed on the IR are NOT on this report. Examples include Brandon Aiyuk, Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan.
INJURY REPORT
Quarterbacks
Lamar Jackson - A teammate stepped on Jackson's foot back on August 20th. He is listed as questionable, but will be a full go with no future concern.
Matthew Stafford - He has been dealing with back issues all camp, but he has been back practicing the past two weeks. Stafford is a full-go for week one with some future caution.
Running Backs
De'Von Achane - He has been managing a calf injury for a few weeks now. That team has been careful and he is a full go for week one with moderate future caution.
Najee Harris - He has been very limited in training camp due to his offseason eye injury. It is ahead of week one and we still have minimal clarity on the injury severity. As for his week one status, Najee Harris is going to play against the Chiefs. I truly see that he will have a limited workload. Week one will set the tone for the backfield outlook. Omarion Hampton expects to be the majority back.
Rhamondre Stevenson - He has been dealing with an unspceficied injury all August. Stevenson was listed as the RB1 on the depth chart, but I take depth charts with a grain of salt. Expect TreVeyon Henderson to be a focal point with added value if Stevenson is reaggravated.
Rachaad White - Bucky Irving will own this backfield, so White is a lower start % player. He is coming back from a groin injury, but is a full-go.
Wide Receivers
Justin Jefferson - He has a hamstring issue, but seems to be in good shape entering week one. Keep an eye on it in future weeks, but it should not be an issue barring and bad-luck play.
Malik Nabers - He has a toe injury lingering all the way back from college. Nabers states he feels great and will be a full-go week one. Moderate future risk.
Tyreek Hill - His 2024 season was likely due mostly to his wrist injury. That problem is resolved. Tyreek Hill has had an oblique issue, but appears to be just fine for week one. The Dolphins need him to perform and he seems motivated to do so.
Calvin Ridley - He is listed as questionable with no injury even listed... weird. Ridley appears to be just fine leading into week one. I would keep my ears open as to whether there is something obscure, being hidden from the media.
Jauan Jennings - He is coming off of a calf injury. Given the fact that Jennings sat much of camp due to contractual issues, he should be fully healthy. No setbacks or ramp up period expected.
Stefon Diggs - Following an ACL tear last season, Stefon Diggs is primed for his week one debut. Diggs appears ready to go with a questionable designation for minor caution. Per Deepak Chona, he should be at 90% per-injury form.
Khalil Shakir - He is coming off a high-ankle sprain back in early-August. There was some concern whether he would play week one, but he is ready to go. I would air some caution that he will be playing at 100% this week. Minor downgrade for me. I may like to sit him in my fantasy lineups this week against a stellar Ravens defense.
Chris Godwin - He will not be playing quite yet despite being activated off the PUP list. Godwin is undergoing a ramp up period. He may play later this month.
Jayden Reed - He is expected to play week one, but is coming off a Jones Fracture. This is a fracture to the outer foot, making it difficult to pivot as well as a receiver needs to. Reed is definitely a sit for me as he is not yet 100% despite being active. Upgrade to Matthew Golden.
Darnell Mooney - It was originally thought that Mooney might miss extended time with his shoulder injury suffered back in July. Mooney now appears on track to play against the Buccaneers in Week One. He is likely going to be managed with caution and unlikely to be playing near 100%. Upgrade to Drake London, Kyle Pitts.
Tight Ends
Cade Otton - Otton has been dealing with multiple injuries during training camp. This has been a lingering leg injury and a new hamstring injury. Otton is back at practice with optimism to play week one, but surely is feeling his injuries and will not be performing at prime value. Upgrade to Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin (slot).
Jonnu Smith - His knee injury is minor and he will play. Arthur Smith has used Jonnu Smith heavily in their history together.
Isaiah Likely - He suffered a fractured foot earlier in training camp. The team was optimistic that he may play week one, but it trends that he will be out. Likely is due back soon with a moderate ramp up period. He should not have much fantasy value until October. Mark Andrews will be a prime target in the meantime.