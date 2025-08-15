The Biggest Bust List in Fantasy Football: Travis Kelce, Najee Harris, Plus 17 Others
As important is it to identify value picks in fantasy football, it is equally as important to identify busts. If you do not adequately factor in risk, you will quickly find yourself drafting a bust. These players will ruin your team as you now sit towards the bottom of your league standings. We have all seen the brutal last place punishments... eating for 24 hours in an iHop, holding up a sign on a street corner, playing a US Open qualifier as a 25 handicap. Please do not let this happen to you.
How to Identify a Bust
The process here is quite simple. Who carries the highest risk? Are they old? Are they hurt? Do they have tough competition? Is their team bad? These are all factors to consider when drafting a player. This year, I have found a long list of bust candidates. If you wish to win in fantasy, I suggest reading this list.
Quarterbacks:
Bo Nix - He should regress in a premature offense. I do not classify Nix as a Top-10 quarterback in the league, so he should not be valued as so. Be prepared for a sophomore slump. The law of averages say so.
Brock Purdy - Likewise, Purdy is not a Top-10 quarterback. He has way too many risks on his front. Brandon Aiyuk is hurt. Jauan Jennings wants a contract. Ricky Pearsall is unproven. Kyle Shanahan is on the hot seat. There are way too many promising options to draft Purdy.
Jayden Daniels - By no means is he a true bust, but Daniels should not be the 3rd ranked quarterback. As he enters his second season, defenses will adjust and make a point to frustrate and hit the rookie. As for Kliff Kingsbury, he has been known to hit a ceiling in his playcalling.
Running Backs
Kyren Williams - I truly believe that Blake Corum is going to cut into this workload. The running back may have a contract, but no coach really cares that much about it. If you put both of these running backs in a silhouette, I would probably come out saying that Corum is the better back.
Ashton Jeanty - This is a hot take, but the Raiders offensive line will do him no favors. I foresee a mental battle.
Joe Mixon - He is old and fragile. I was high on Mixon last year, but as the season went on, his age began to show. This offense had a true sophomore slump for CJ Stroud. With a new offensive coordinator, let me see the product before I invest.
D'Andre Swift - He is among the worst player yards after contact. He also has a ton of competition. Worst of all, he does not catch the ball much. Kyle Monangai is getting run and he may will cut into the backfield. The Bears are not prioritizing this contract.
Travis Etienne Jr - Another player that is terrible after contact, I will fade Etienne. He is getting first teams reps still, but I much rather Tank Bigsby. He is better.
James Conner - They like Trey Benson and he will get run in this backfield. Conner is one year older in a struggling offense.
Najee Harris - The eye situation is all too eerie for me. The team will not release any information. The way I see it, he is a one-eyed running back.
Wide Receiver
Chris Godwin - More risk here. Godwin is coming off another injury and Emeka Egbuka will be the future of this team.
Jordan Addison - He is suspended with a rookie quarterback with many questions.
DJ Moore - He has failed to meet standards of recent. Now that Ben Johnson is in town, he may favor the younger crew of Odunze, Burden, and Loveland.
Jauan Jennings - Too many questions surround the 49ers team. I think they might just not be good. If Jennings is not extended, I think it shows the 49ers may be ready to move on, and it will show.
Jayden Reed - How good really is Jayden Reed? As Matthew Golden comes to town, I can see Reed being the 4th option if Dontayvion Wicks has another targeted output.
Keon Coleman - He might also just be a bust. Coleman did not show much in his rookie year. They will go run heavy and it has also been said that Dalton Kincaid will have a larger role.
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce - He is basically retired. They will save him for the playoffs. This is a bigger Noah Gray show than people realize.
Cade Otton - When you look in receiver grades, Otton is not all that good. Baker Mayfield must now feed: Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving.
Dallas Goedert - He did not eclipse 500 yards in a Super Bowl season. Not much has changed with this offense. Kellen Moore is also gone. The upside is limited.