Nico Collins' Likely Divisional Round Absence Clears Path for Multiple DFS Sleepers

The Houston Texans will take on the New England Patriots this Sunday in an AFC Divisional Round Matchup. The biggest hit of the game may come from off the field, where Nico Collins remains absent from practice with a concussion. Being one of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL, this does not bode well for the Texans, but it may bode well for some of his counterparts. This is how we project the Texans passing game on Sunday.

It seems very unlikely that Collins will be able to go on Sunday. For that, we will consider that he is out. That will slot in Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk as Co-WR1's. Behind them, it will be Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel, with Dalton Schultz at Tight End.

Higgins is currently the 3rd pass-catcher on the Texans, behind Schultz and Collins. He has been working to a 13% Target Share. In this game, we can see Higgins trend closer to 20%, with 25% upside.

Kirk has only played 14 Games this season. He has come on as of late with at least (4) Targets in each of his last three meaningful games. He very well can see a Target Share anywhere from 20-to-30%.

Schultz is a Tight End, so his route tree is much different from Collins. Nonetheless, he still may have a minor uptick in Targets. Currently, his share is 19%. We can see Schultz play upwards of 25 this week.

Hutchinson has actually played to decent work when his counterparts have been absent this year. He has five games this year of 5+ Targets. I can see Hutchinson uptick all the way to a 20% Target Share.

Jaylin Noel is the deepest play on this roster. The rookie is more of a kick returner, but he does still have (34) Targets on the season. We can see him touch on 10%+ in Target Share, but riskier indeed.

Starts: Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Dalton Schultz

Sleeper: Xavier Hutchinson

Bench: Jaylin Noel

#Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins not practicing, still in #NFL concussion protocol and not back for Sunday playoff game vs. #Patriots which has been expectation since head injury Monday night @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/RdKtl4vC9Z — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 16, 2026

Not only is Collins in concussion protocol, but this is the 2nd time this year that he has been concussed. Any medical expert will tell you that he should not recover in one weeks time. Collins has yet to practice, or be cleared as of Friday. He will almost definitely be out for their Sunday game.

As for the Conference Championship, Collins could definitely be cleared by then, if applicable. This will be a matter to debate if the Texans do manage to advance. Luckily for the Texans, they have a ton of depth with their pass-catchers. They may still fare okay, despite it hurting their healthy upside in the passing offense.

