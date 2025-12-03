Omarion Hampton Injury Update: Chargers RB Receives Positive News Entering Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers have operated without star rookie Omarion Hampton, who suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders. Hampton has remained sidelined for the last seven games, but could be back in the near future, following his return to practice late last week in limited action.
The Chargers previously opened Hampton’s 21-day practice window on Nov. 25, and the rookie back managed to suit up in practice for the first time since early October. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Hampton suffered a fracture in his ankle, instead of the high ankle sprain that he was believed to have suffered previously.
The Chargers’ first-round pick will continue to ramp up his practice efforts leading up to an anticipated Week 14 return, though his status should continue to be monitored as the week progresses. A Monday night game will offer him some additional time to rest as he prepares for a potential return this week.
Hampton offered a valuable spark to the Chargers’ offense through his first five games, averaging 90 yards from scrimmage prior to his injury. The rookie back has posted 66 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, adding 20 catches for 136 yards in the passing game to this point of the season.
In fantasy football, Hampton emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL through the first five games of the season. After a quiet start, the rookie broke out with a 24.9-point performance in PPR leagues in Week 3, and carried that momentum into Week 4, when he posted 27.5 points. Hampton was on his way to another dominant fantasy performance prior to his ankle injury in Week 5, racking up 13.0 PPR points leading up to his exit.
Hampton’s return will be a welcome addition for Los Angeles’ offense, which will gear up for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Here’s how Hampton’s return could impact the Chargers’ offense in fantasy:
Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Outlook With Omarion Hampton’s Potential Return
Kimani Vidal has taken over the reins in the backfield in Hampton’s absence, starting each of the last seven games. Vidal has offered valuable fantasy production at points during his time as the starter, eclipsing 17.0 PPR points in four of his seven games as the offense’s RB1.
With Hampton set to return, Vidal would likely return to a reduced RB2 role, though he could sustain valuable volume alongside the rookie back as he continues to work his way back into the offense following an extended absence. Vidal is coming off a 126-yard performance in Week 13, finding the endzone to cap off a 20.7-PPR performance.
The two could offer a valuable one-two punch to Los Angeles’ offense, which has struggled to sustain consistent rushing production during Vidal’s stint as the starter. The Chargers’ offense could add another element to an already explosive attack, as the team looks to cement its spot in the playoffs over the next few weeks.
The passing game should remain mostly unaffected by Hampton’s return, though the threat of his presence in the backfield could add numbers to the box, potentially opening up Justin Herbert and the remainder of the offense’s passing attack. Ladd McConkey checks into Week 14 as the offense’s leading receiver, coming off a 13.9-point effort on Sunday.