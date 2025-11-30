Week 13 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Kimani Vidal Vs. Jaylen Warren
Fantasy football owners will look for notable performances from running backs in Week 13, as a number of backs throughout the league will offer strong arguments as start candidates on Sunday, presenting start-sit decisions for managers. In the AFC, Kimani Vidal and Jaylen Warren will be two solid contributors among running backs in fantasy this weekend.
Vidal and the Los Angeles Chargers will suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, coming off a bye in Week 12. The second-year back has emerged as the team’s leading rusher since taking over as the lead back, following an injury to rookie star Omarion Hampton. Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, coming off a Week 12 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears. But who makes the better case to start among the two starting backs. Here’s our take:
The Case For Kimani Vidal
Despite his inconsistency at times this season, Vidal has posted a number of significant fantasy performances, posting top-10 finishes among the position group in three different weeks this season. A matchup versus a lowly Raiders squad will present a favorable matchup for Vidal and the rest of Los Angeles’ offense. Earlier this season, Vidal has eclipsed the 17.0-PPR point mark three times versus struggling defenses, which could persist versus the Raiders in Week 13. Las Vegas’ defense has allowed 100 yards on the ground twice over its last four games, a trend that projects to continue versus the Chargers on Sunday.
The Case Against Vidal
Despite vastly encouraging high end production, Vidal has struggled mightily at times since taking over as the Chargers’ lead back. In games he hasn’t eclipsed 17.0 PPR points, Vidal is averaging just 4.6 PPR points per week, posting 26 carries for just 63 yards on the ground during such games. A matchup versus Las Vegas could see a stellar Chargers’ aerial attack emerge as the dominant unit.
The Case For Jaylen Warren
Despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury, Warren was a massive contributor in Pittsburgh’s backfield, posting 68 yards on the ground and a touchdown over 18 carries, which led the Steelers’ running back group. Warren eclipsed 11.0 PPR points for the third time over his last four games, posting three touchdowns during that stretch. Despite fellow back Kenneth Gainwell’s contributions, Warren has remained an integral member of the offense’s game plan and sees consistent volume on a week-to-week basis. A matchup versus the league’s 30th-ranked defense, paired with an injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, should see plenty of volume opened up for Warren in Week 13, presenting a safe floor in fantasy.
The Case Against Warren
Though he’s remained largely consistent for much of the season, he’s struggled to sustain the high-end production that Vidal has posted at times over the last several games. The Chargers’ back will see volume in a far more consistent offensive unit versus a vastly inferior Raiders squad, compared to Pittsburgh’s matchup versus Buffalo. Though he’s set to sustain consistent volume, he’s eclipsed 90 yards just once this season, a mark Vidal has surpassed three times over the last six games.
The Final Verdict
Despite Vidal’s stout recent production, I’m going to pick the safer floor that Warren offers versus the Bills. Buffalo’s defense has struggled mightily versus the run at times this season, something that could work in Pittsburgh’s favor as the offense has begun to build its identity through its backfield contributions. The Steelers’ back will remain a key contributor in Pittsburgh’s defense as they look to regain sole control of the AFC North.