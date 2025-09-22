Cam Skattebo Slated For Bigger Role in Giants' Offense After Tyrone Tracy Injury
The New York Giants have fallen to 0-3 on the 2025 season after a back-and-forth, but ultimately uncompetitive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The 22-9 defeat saw boos pour in for Russell Wilson—as well as chants for Jaxson Dart—and starting running back Tyrone Tracy leave with a shoulder injury.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Tracy dislocated his shoulder and is expected to miss "some time." The injury will, in turn, force rookie running back Cam Skattebo to take center stage in the Giants' backfield.
Skattebo, 23, was selected by New York in the fourth round (pick No. 105) in the 2024 NFL draft. Through the Giants' first three games, he's carried the ball 23 times for 102 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while also adding six catches for 61 yards. Known as both a dual-threat and a bruiser during his time at Arizona State, Skattebo is set to give New York fans quite the treat now that his workload is increasing.
The Giants will welcome the Chargers to MetLife Stadium next weekend for a battle between 0-3 and 3-0. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.