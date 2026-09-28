Fantasy Football Impact of Puka Nacua's Eventual Return From Injury

The Los Angeles Rams, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, have struggled mightily to open the 2026 NFL campaign while facing some notable injuries. In the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles was without its star wide receiver Puka Nacua for the second consecutive game.

Nacua had dealt with some nagging issues during training camp and preseason, and has been dealing with a groin injury over the last few weeks. The All-Pro managed to suit up in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, aggravating a groin issue in the Week 1 loss.

After hauling in five catches for 74 yards over nine targets, Nacua went on to miss back-to-back games against New York and Denver in Weeks 2 and 3. His absence has made a significant impact on fantasy football lineups, who are hoping for a return sooner than later.

Nacua was listed as doubtful entering Week 3, but could be back for a Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with another week of rest. Though some reports have hinted at surgery if the situation doesn’t improve, Nacua and the Rams are targeting a return for the matchup against Philadelphia.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is doubtful for Sunday night’s game at Denver but could return as soon as next week against the Eagles, has been dealing with mainly a groin injury that has impacted his explosiveness, per league sources. Functinally, Nacua can play, but he has… pic.twitter.com/odi11NFcic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

In his absence, Davante Adams was thrust into Los Angeles’ WR1 role in the passing game, posting elite fantasy production in consecutive games. Without contention for targets, Adams dominated despite a tough loss in Week 3.

Davante Adams Posts Another Top-10 WR Finish In Puka Nacua’s Absence

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams’ chemistry with signal-caller Matthew Stafford was on full display against the Broncos on Sunday night. The veteran receiver led the team in every major receiving category despite a tough matchup against star cornerback Pat Surtain II, hauling in seven of his 13 targets for 137 receiving yards. Los Angeles mustered 390 yards in the passing game, presenting several sleeper candidates in Nacua’s absence.

Second-year wideout Konata Mumpfield managed a breakout performance in the loss, posting four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown to pair with 19.3 points in PPR and a WR15 finish in Week 3. Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee took on 11 targets, racking up eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, good for a TE6 finish this week.

Puka Nacua’s Return Could Hamper Rams’ Fantasy Sleepers

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and tight end Colby Parkinson (84) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nacua expected to return in Week 4, fantasy managers shouldn’t rely on some of Los Angeles’ key contributors from Week 3. Adams should maintain stellar volume, and will present both a safe floor and encouraging ceiling despite Nacua’s return to action. On the other hand, Mumpfield and Higbee will likely both face reduced target share with Nacua back on the field, diminishing fantasy outlook after stellar Week 3 performances.

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