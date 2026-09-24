Puka Nacua Injury Update Creates Big Fantasy Football Questions for Week 3

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is currently dealing with a hip/groin injury that has thrown his Week 3 status into question. Heading into midweek preparations, Nacua was held out of the Rams' walkthrough session as the coaching staff continues to exercise caution with their star receiver.

Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that he remains unsure whether Nacua will suit up on Sunday. McVay compared the discomfort to a "pre-hernia" strain, while explicitly clarifying that Nacua does not have a hernia, and stresses that time is the primary way for this type of soft-tissue injury to heal. Most importantly, McVay confirmed the organization does not view this as a "long-term" injury.

Having already sat out Los Angeles' Week 2 victory over the New York Giants, Nacua's Thursday and Friday practice participation serves as the central storyline for fantasy managers evaluating their Week 3 lineups.

What Nacua's Absence Means for Fantasy Football

The central dilemma for fantasy managers isnt simply "will Puka play?" If he plays, can fantasy managers trust him to receive his normal workload? When operating at 100%, Nacua is an undisputable elite WR1. Coming off a monster 2025 campaign featuring 129 receptions, 1,715 yards, and 10 touchdowns, his heavy target volume provides one of the safest floors in fantasy. There is huge cause for concern due to groin and hip strains carrying a substantial re-aggravation risks for explosive route-runners like Nacua.

If cleared, McVay could cap Nacua's snaps on run plays or heavy blocking schemes. In Week 1, Nacua recorded a 91.3% route participation rate and a 39.1% slot rate across 23 pass snaps. Any drop below a 70% route rate would directly limit his weekly ceiling. On a pitch count, his baseline expectation shifts from 9-10 targets down to 5-7, making him dependent on touchdown efficiency.

Davante Adams Becomes the Biggest Fantasy Beneficiary

Adams delivered a slate-winning performance, racking up 8 receptions, 195 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. He absorbed over half of Matthew Stafford's total passing yards in Week 2. If Nacua is sidelined once more, Adams enters Week 3 as an unquestioned overall WR1 with a target share projection exceeding 30%.

McVay prioritized Adams near the end zone, targeting him on scoring passes of 31 and 11 yards. Denver's secondary poses a stingier matchup, especially if cornerback Patrick Surtain II shadows Adams. While shadow coverage could lower his efficiency, high target volume keeps Adams firmly in WR1 territory if Nacua is out, and a reliable WR2 with high upside if Nacua returns.

Who Else Gets a Fantasy Boost?

When Nacua is out of the rotation, secondary targets absorb increased route responsibilities.

Terrance Ferguson (TE): The second-year tight end is asserting himself as a viable streaming option, recording a touchdown catch in Week 2 after running an 86.7% route rate in Week 1. In Nacua's absence, Ferguson offers TE2 streamer upside in deeper leagues.

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colby Parkinson (TE): Parkinson maintains a steady presence in heavy personnel packages, posting a 78.3% route rate through Week 1. Despite his quiet Week 2, his playing time keeps him on the radar. (Parkinson is currently dealing with a knee issue so check his injury status before inserting him into your lineup).

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Whittington (WR): Whittington is Nacua's primary backup in slot formations (42.9% slot rate in Week 1). Fantasy managers must track his practice status, as he is battling a quadriceps injury.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) cannot make a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Rams Wide Receivers: If Whittington and Nacua are both ruled out, depth targets like Konata Mumpfield (63.6% slot rate on limited Week 1 snaps) take over sub-package snaps. Also keep an eye out for Tutu Atwell to receive extended playing time.

Matthew Stafford's Fantasy Outlook Without Nacua

A common assumption is that losing a star receiver dismantles a quarterback's fantasy ceiling. Week 2 demonstrated that Stafford's value remains sturdy. He dismantled the Giants' defense without Nacua, delivering 327 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Nacua's absence shouldn't cripple Stafford's fantasy ceiling, but it narrows his passing tree towards Adams and his impressive collection of tight ends. Supported by clean pocket protection, Stafford remains a viable mid-range QB1 start in Week 3, regardless of Nacua's final status.

The Bottom Line

Fantasy managers will have to monitor Thursday and Friday practice reports, which will be the indicator for Nacua's Week 3 role if he suits up. Also, an active game day designation does not guarantee a full 90%+ route distribution. Adams commands elite target volume in the Rams' passing attack, solidifying his weekly WR1 status. Stafford's production translates well even with concentrated receiving depth.