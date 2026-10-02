Puka Nacua Is Set To Return To Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 4, Driving Down Davante Adam's Value

The Los Angeles Rams will get their star wide receiver, Puka Nacua, back in Week 4. He has missed the past two games due to a hip injury. His return will be a massive boost for both the Rams and fantasy football owners.

BREAKING - Puka Nacua will play in Week 4.



He’s back. pic.twitter.com/N7zpJXrb3t — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 2, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

First and foremost, the hope is that Nacua is fully healthy upon his return and not at risk of a re-injury that could cost him an extended period of time. He has been dealing with both hip and psoas injuries, which can both be very serious and very tricky. This does give him some risk this week.

Assuming he's fully healthy with no limitations, he should immediately step in and be one of the best fantasy football wide receivers in the league. He's a volume monster and has proven to be an elite WR1. Don't get cute here. If he's on your roster, he should be in your lineup.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is still a viable fantasy option, but this is a massive blow to his fantasy value. He goes from a locked-in WR1 to a low-end WR2 or strong flex option. His volume will come crashing down significantly, and he will revert back to being more of a touchdown-dependent option.

In Week 1 with Nacua on the field, Adams caught three of six targets for 26 yards. Over the past two weeks with Nacua out, Adams caught 15 of 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns. That is a wildly drastic difference. This is a tough blow for fantasy owners who have been carried by Adams the past few weeks.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford hasn't been bad without Nacua, but he will surely welcome him back with open arms. While he's been fine, he hasn't looked like an MVP either. The return of Nacua can help get him back to that elite level he was playing at in 2025.



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