Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Updates On Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, And All The Top Stars

We have reached the middle of the week, and that means we get our first look at the injury reports for this week. Before you set your lineups, we will make sure you have all the latest injury updates on all the key fantasy football stars. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 4.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

In a bit of a surprise, Daniels was able to return to practice today in a limited capacity after dislocating his elbow in Week 2 and has an outside shot of playing this week after traveling to London with the team.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams did not practice on Wednesday and is trending in the wrong direction for Week 4 due to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, one practice could change this.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson did not practice today. While it is believed to be a minor issue, this is worth monitoring just to be safe.

Running Backs

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle has been ruled out for Thursday Night Football with a foot injury. This gives Jaylen Warren a huge boost as he once again is expected to serve in a near bell-cow role.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

As expected, Hall did not practice today due to a quad injury. He is not expected to play this week, and Braelon Allen will take over as the lead back in New York.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Neither Tony Pollard nor Tyjae Spears was able to practice today, as they are both dealing with ankle issues. The team also signed Michael Carter, which raises some alarms for Week 4.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After appearing to be limited for much of the second half in Week 3, Irving was limited on Wednesday due to a glute injury.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

All of a sudden, Wright is fantasy relevant. He returned to practice today in a limited capacity, and is trending towards returning this week to potentially ruin all the Ollie Gordon hype.

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

White is dealing with a shoulder injury, and the team signed Austin Ekeler this week. This is an injury to monitor.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua returned to a limited practice today and is expected to play in Week 4.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson did not practice today due to an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. This will be a situation to monitor.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins returned to practice on Wednesday and looks to be on track to return from his hamstring injury in Week 4. However, this situation should still be monitored.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans was unable to practice today due to a laundry list of injuries. It's unlikely we have a clear idea of his status before Friday.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Coker missed practice on Wednesday and looks to be truly questionable for Week 4 due to a quad injury.

Tight Ends

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson was unable to practice today due to an ankle injury. He looks like he's on the wrong side of questionable for Week 4.

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