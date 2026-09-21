Fantasy Football Fallout: Puka Nacua Trends Out, Davante Adams Gets a Major Boost, Last-Minute Adds
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Puka Nacua is trending toward not playing in Monday Night Football. The Rams pass-catcher is dealing with hip soreness, separate from his preseason psoas problem. It has been trending in the wrong way all weekend, and according to new reports on Monday afternoon, Nacua is much more likely to be out than active.
Fantasy Football Outlook
On the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter stated that Nacua was trending against playing. As fantasy football analysts, managers, and owners, we must consider a world where Nacua does not play, according to this publication.
How To Replace Puka Nacua?
The options are shallow going into Monday Night Football. If you did not bench Nacua and you are in a crunch, here are all the options, including their projections without Nacua.
Rams
- WR, Konata Mumpfield: 4.0 Targets, 2.6 Receptions, 28.0 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns
- WR, Xavier Smith: 2.6 Targets, 1.7 Receptions, 25.5 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns
- TE, Colby Parkinson: 5.3 Targets, 3.7 Receptions, 35.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns
- TE, Terrence Ferguson: 5.5 Targets, 3.8 Receptions, 40.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns
In Week 1, Mumpfield recorded 11 routes, 1 target, and 0 receptions. Xavier Smith had zero routes run, but will have some tonight. I do not love either wide receiver. Rather, go with a tight end if really need be. Parkinson ran 18 routes in Week 1 as compared to Ferguson's 13. If needing to stream someone tonight, I prefer one of the Giants below.
Giants
- RB, Devin Singletary: 5.5 Rushing Attempts, 23.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns, Miminal Receiving Output
- WR, Malachi Fields: 3.0 Targets, 1.9 Receptions, 27.7 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns
- WR, Darnell Mooney: 3.2 Targets, 2.1 Receptions, 26.7 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns
In Week 1, Mooney ran 5 more routes than Fields. However, Fields had 2 more targets. I personally think Fields has higher upside with more talent, viable for deep shots down the field.
What Happens If Nacua Plays?
If Nacua plays, he will be limited in what he can do. Hip soreness will drastically affect how well Nacua can play, and he will be inclined to guard his body and avoid significant contact.
Regardless of what happens, Adams will have a massive role. I believe that Adams' usage puts him as a top-5 wide receiver in Week 2 fantasy football. Without Nacua, I project Adams to have 10.6 targets, 6.9 receptions, 89 yards, and 0.9 Touchdowns.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.