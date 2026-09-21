Fantasy Football Fallout: Puka Nacua Trends Out, Davante Adams Gets a Major Boost, Last-Minute Adds

Puka Nacua is trending toward not playing in Monday Night Football. The Rams pass-catcher is dealing with hip soreness, separate from his preseason psoas problem. It has been trending in the wrong way all weekend, and according to new reports on Monday afternoon, Nacua is much more likely to be out than active.

Fantasy Football Outlook

On the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter stated that Nacua was trending against playing. As fantasy football analysts, managers, and owners, we must consider a world where Nacua does not play, according to this publication.

"It certainly sounds like Puka Nacua is trending towards not playing tonight..



The Rams aren't giving up hope just yet tho but it doesn't sound promising" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/u5Y3qH2Oba — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2026

How To Replace Puka Nacua?

The options are shallow going into Monday Night Football. If you did not bench Nacua and you are in a crunch, here are all the options, including their projections without Nacua.

Rams

WR, Konata Mumpfield: 4.0 Targets, 2.6 Receptions, 28.0 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns

WR, Xavier Smith: 2.6 Targets, 1.7 Receptions, 25.5 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns

TE, Colby Parkinson: 5.3 Targets, 3.7 Receptions, 35.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns

TE, Terrence Ferguson: 5.5 Targets, 3.8 Receptions, 40.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns

In Week 1, Mumpfield recorded 11 routes, 1 target, and 0 receptions. Xavier Smith had zero routes run, but will have some tonight. I do not love either wide receiver. Rather, go with a tight end if really need be. Parkinson ran 18 routes in Week 1 as compared to Ferguson's 13. If needing to stream someone tonight, I prefer one of the Giants below.

Giants

RB, Devin Singletary: 5.5 Rushing Attempts, 23.6 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns, Miminal Receiving Output

WR, Malachi Fields: 3.0 Targets, 1.9 Receptions, 27.7 Yards, 0.2 Touchdowns

WR, Darnell Mooney: 3.2 Targets, 2.1 Receptions, 26.7 Yards, 0.1 Touchdowns

In Week 1, Mooney ran 5 more routes than Fields. However, Fields had 2 more targets. I personally think Fields has higher upside with more talent, viable for deep shots down the field.

What Happens If Nacua Plays?

If Nacua plays, he will be limited in what he can do. Hip soreness will drastically affect how well Nacua can play, and he will be inclined to guard his body and avoid significant contact.

Regardless of what happens, Adams will have a massive role. I believe that Adams' usage puts him as a top-5 wide receiver in Week 2 fantasy football. Without Nacua, I project Adams to have 10.6 targets, 6.9 receptions, 89 yards, and 0.9 Touchdowns.

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