Puka Nacua's Calf Injury Being Minor Does Not Mean He Will Be Available For Fantasy Football Managers In Week 7

We got some good news when it comes to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and his new calf injury. There was panic in the fantasy football community last night when it was reported that Nacua was forced to leave practice with a calf injury, without any other significant details attached. Today, it is being reported that the injury is believed to be minor.

The calf injury Puka Nacua sustained Thursday is believed to be "more minor than anything else" and "not significant."



Via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/X6jSrgWIZp — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 23, 2026

This does not mean that Nacua is locked into playing this week. It actually seems likely that he wouldn't play after even a minor calf injury. Playing through a soft-tissue injury is a risky proposition, especially one that can be a precursor to an Achilles injury. It would be a surprise if he practiced today, but we will monitor this situation closely throughout the day and the weekend if needed.

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

This is a tough injury for fantasy owners to deal with, even if he's just limited this week. When you start Nacua, you are counting on him to be a superstar. This injury dropped him from the WR1 slot in our rankings to barely cracking the top-20 wideouts.

If Nacua is active, you're playing him; however, he now comes with additional risk beyond the core injuries he's already been dealing with. This feels like a season when too many injuries are going to pile up on Nacua, and he's going to miss more time, even if he is able to play this week. All we can do is monitor the situation, and if he plays, we start him, but understand the risk this week.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

If Mumpfield is on your waiver wire, you need to pick him up immediately. He has a real shot at being the WR1 in Los Angeles this week with Davante Adams already sidelined with a hamstring injury. We've already seen him post a 93-yard, one-touchdown line this season as a WR2 the last time Nacua was injured. His ceiling would be significantly higher as the WR1.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The issue with the Rams' tight ends is that you never know which one of them they are going to use. Nevertheless, Higbee and Colby Parkinson are both viable fantasy options this week. Even Davis Allen can be considered a dart-throw sleeper this week. This passing attack desperately needs weapons, and they are going to lean heavily on their tight ends.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Losing both Adams and Nacua would be devastating for Stafford's fantasy value. We'd still expect him to be serviceable because he's an excellent quarterback in a great system, but this will be tough to overcome. If Nacua isn't healthy, he goes from being a solid QB1 to being a shaky option at best.

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