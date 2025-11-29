Daniel Jones Going to Play Even With Fractured Fibula
If you or I had a fractured fibula, would we be doing what Daniel Jones expects to do on Sunday? That answer is an emphatic no! However, this was the update we all saw late on Friday
Jones played with this last week and was performing well until the fourth quarter. By the way, there was no injury designation placed on the quarterback by Friday. Also, C.J. Stroud has practiced all week and has been cleared to play on Sunday. So, both Indianapolis and Houston will have their starting quarterbacks.
However, will either quarterback perform at 100% of what we are accustomed to? For our benefit, the focus is more on Jones and what may occur on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
What Is Going On With Daniel Jones?
This depends on who you ask. If you ask Shane Steichen, his public reaction is that Jones is fine and raring to go. Supposedly, this happened a couple of weeks ago. Now, it has been recently confirmed. Timelines are always flimsy and the Colts have had a reputation of flubbing these. The last two Friday's have been the same. Jones is said to be "good to go".
Like we mentioned, Jones' performance did fall off some in the fourth quarter. Combining that with some conservative play calling, the Colts allowed the Chiefs back into the game. There were times late in the contest where he was conserving the leg. Some talk about the awkward slide on one scramble.
Jones has said he is simply dealing with it. Debate exists too when it occurred (Falcons game, practice the following week, etc.). The prevailing thought is that this is not structure but more of a hairline fracture. It hurts but appears to be more of a pain tolerance thing.
The quarterback was limited in Wednesday walkthrough. However, he practiced full Thursday and Friday. Jones looked more mobile in practice on Friday especially, but still a little limited. That is not game action, however.
What This Means For Houston And Fantasy Implications?
As expected, Jones cannot move as much laterally. He did not do anything in the way of lateral movement drills on Friday. Jones and his RPO play ability was not seen much either. He can run forward but hard side-to-side pivots are questionable at best.
The Houston Texans have to be licking their chops. With the injury not improving for a bit, there is an opportunity. Jones is projected to lose out on points from rushing yards at least marginally. Before the Kansas City game, the quarterback had fumbled the ball three times against Atlanta and Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis wants to run through a wall for this guy and that is great. Houston is capable of making a quarterback look very ordinary. Pittsburgh did that for a half against Jones and Atlanta's pass defense harassed Jones throughout Berlin.
The Colts are playing in climate friendly conditions unlike last week. That should be a benefit. Again, Houston's defense will blitz and pressure more than usual. At first, those will be run blitzes to basically make Jones beat them. Jones is going against a top-three pass defense that is pretty good stopping the run too (allows 4.1 yards per carry).
Expecting a week more like last week against Kansas City is probably prudent with maybe a potential miscue or two mixed in. The heat will be on for Jones.