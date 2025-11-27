Colts Get Injury Update on QB Daniel Jones Ahead of Home Stretch
The Colts have enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 in year three under coach Shane Steichen—and that breakthrough is in large part due to the efforts of quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones, a year after the unceremonious end of his tenure with the Giants, has thrown 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions while rushing for five scores. He's garnered MVP chatter as Indianapolis leads the league in scoring offense for the first time since 2004.
However, he may be hampered down the stretch. Jones is dealing with a fibula fracture, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"This is not an injury he's concerned about," Rapoport wrote that a "person who knows Daniel Jones well" told him. He added that the Duke product intends to play through the injury.
The Colts lead the AFC South by a game, but both the Jaguars (7-4) and Texans (6-5) have gained ground in recent weeks. Against this backdrop, Indianapolis faces the most unappetizing end to a season imaginable: games against Houston, Jacksonville, the Seahawks, the 49ers, the Jaguars again, and the Texans again.
In an overtime loss to the Chiefs Sunday, Jones completed 19 of 31 attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns.