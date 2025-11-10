Joe Burrow Returns to Practice and Wants to Play By Thanksgiving
Joe Burrow was believed to be lost until December after toe surgery. Naturally, he has taken a huge step forward in his recovery. Burrow was spotted at practice on Monday and made a few declarations of his own. Here was one.
The other declaration was that Burrow expects to return by Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. Original projections suggested as mid to late December or slightly before Christmas. That would have placed him ready for a Sunday Night Football tussle in Miami on December 21st.
The fact that Burrow is now off IR in the window means he will return in the next 21 days. Burrow's goal is to make that 17. Even his cleat is now a Jordan 11 over the Jordan 1.
Burrow had guided the Cincinnati Bengals to two wins to start the season. His turf toe injury occurred late in the game against Jacksonville. The Bengals held on to win but it was feared that the All-Pro quarterback would be out a minimum of three months.
Fantasy Football Implications With Burrow
Alas, there is likely no fixing the Cincinnati defense. However, Burrow provides the offense with a boost. Joe Flacco has filled in more than admirably. Flacco went 1-3 but has tossed 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. Add in the 1,264 yards through the air and the production looks kind of identical to what Burrow provides.
However, there is nothing like a team having their starting quarterback return early. If Burrow's declaration proves to be accurate, he will have returned approximately 3 1/2 weeks ahead of schedule.
This would be the middle game in the midst of a brutal five-game stretch for Cincinnati. Burrow would still face the Baltimore Ravens twice potentially (Nov. 27th and Dec. 14th). While some are clamoring that the quarterback will not return until December 7th at the earliest, Burrow's rehab has seen him attack this recovery aggressively.
Now, bands can be dangerous if improperly used. Just ask Anthony Richardson. However, a Burrow return at the least makes things interesting for fantasy football owners looking to get into their playoffs or starting them on the right foot. The fear was very real that Burrow might not make any more of an impact from a fantasy perspective.
Stay tuned because literally every stretch and movement is going to be analyzed until he is under center. One thing is certain. Joe Burrow will play in 2025 and well before Christmas.