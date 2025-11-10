Joe Burrow Takes Big Step Back to Possibly Returning to Bengals
Joe Burrow has been sidelined since suffering an extremely painful and difficult-to-navigate turf toe injury in a Week 3 victory. The All-Pro quarterback was immediately placed on the injured reserve list and then underwent surgery in hopes he could somehow make it back to the Bengals with their playoff dreams still alive. And while that outcome is still very much up in the air thanks to a 3-6 record, it appears Burrow has cleared a significant hurdle on the path back to the lineup.
Ian Rapoport shared a major development for Burrow on Monday morning in reporting that the signal-caller is returning to practice. Burrow is still on injured reserved and has 21 days to be activated. And obviously he'll be limited when he does make his way back to the practice field.
All the obvious caveats apply here. It was less than two months ago that Burrow underwent surgery on his toe. And this type of injury can be hard to predict. Still, it feels like this is a good day for Bengals fans still harboring hope.
Cincinnati is approaching a particularly grueling part of its schedule with trips to Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Baltimore with a home spot against New England sandwiched in. Losing more than one will effectively eliminate all hope of making the postseason.
Fox's Jay Glazer said that Burrow's "attack of rehab and response" has been "unreal," leading to the quarterback believing he can return by Thanksgiving.
Stay tuned.