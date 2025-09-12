Wan'Dale Robinson Questionable to Play Against Cowboys on Sunday
The New York Giants are desperate to avoid going 0-2 to start the season. However, Sunday's chances for a win may take a further hit if Wan'Dale Robinson does not play or is limited in any way. Robinson is the second starting Wide Receiver on the depth chart below star Malik Nabers.
Primary Fantasy Impact If Robinson Is Out
At this moment, most pundits tend to believe that Robinson should play. However, should he not, that would already impact a Giants' Wide Receiving corps that gets little separation. Robinson in PPR league might feel an impact as Russell Wilson targeted him eight times in Week 1 against Washington (six catches, 55 yards).
Injuries again mount for the New York Giants which is nothing new. New York may have to get Tyrone Tracy Jr. more involved in the passing game along with runs that are away from the middle of the Dallas front.
Wide Receiver
Injury Status
Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle)
Questionable
Malik Nabers
Full participant in practice
Darius Slayton (Groin)
Limited participant in pratice
Slayton, right now, is expected to play. Robinson had been a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. What is odd is that the injury did not pop up on most radars until Friday. It will be intriguing to see what happens between now and Sunday morning.
More Fantasy Football Impact With The Giants
Russell Wilson needs all the help he can get. The Washington Commanders defense did not have to exert too much effort. Washington held New York to six points and 231 total yards of offense. Wilson may have to take off with the football again more often. Without Robinson, the Giants might have to resort to Jalin Hyatt a little more.
Hyatt has had a checkered career to say the least. In 2024, the former Tennessee standout caught only eight balls for 62 yards. That was in three starts. The wide receiver has trouble getting separation on shorter routes and his route running is not the caliber of Robinson's. Now, this would be a huge problem for the Giants' offense.
The preference is to start Beaux Collins and play Hyatt as depth in both Robinson and Slayton were out. Yes, that is how rock bottom the Giants passing offense is now. Can anyone imagine Collins playing over Hyatt? Well now that is not far fetched anymore.
Some Final Prognosis
This may be another wee to stay away from the New York Giants offense. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are a litlte suspect defensively. However, they slowed Philadelphia to 24 points and 302 yards of offense including just three in the second half. Mind you, this was a road game.
With the Cowboys playing at home, their defense might have an easier time containing Russell Wilson, Tyrone Tracy, and Malik Nabers. Again, if the Giants are missing one or more of their receivers under Nabers, that spells even more doom for Sunday afternoon in the "Big D".
Advice would be to look elsewhere when it comes to offensive options and that includes depth choices like Wan'Dale Robinson. Like we mentioned above, if he is anything less than 100%, benching him may be a viable choice.