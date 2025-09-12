Giants Country

Latest NY Giants Injury Updates on Andrew Thomas, Wan'Dale Robinson, and More

Who's in and who's out for the Giants for their Week 2 game at Dallas?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) went through two days of limited practice reps in what has been a positive development for his return.

“I think there's a lot of discussion that goes into his process, where he's at, the improvement that he's made. I think the trainers and AT have done a good job of kind of hitting checkpoints as we go,” head coach Brian Daboll said. 

“(Thursday) was one of them. (Friday) will be another one. Taking two consecutive days with a number of reps, team reps. So, we’ll see where he's at and see how he feels after practice. See where he's at and make a decision then.”

Daboll said Thomas has taken “a good amount of reps” as he works his way back. That being said, his chance of playing Sunday in Dallas is slim after he got a doubtful injury designation.

In addition to Thomas, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who after not appearing on the injury report on Wednesday landed on it for Thursday with a foot issue, went from being limited to being held out. 

He, too, received a doubtful designation, which likely means the Giants will elevate defensive tackle Elijah Garcia from the practice squad again and keep rookie Darius Alexander active this week.

Linebacker Demtrius Flanigan-Fowles (calf) has been declared out of Sunday’s game after not practicing the last two days. With Micah McFadden on injured reserve, the Giants will likely elevate linebacker Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad to provide depth at inside linebacker. 

Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) received a questionable designation. If he can’t play, expect to see more of Malik Nabers, who did not receive an injury designation despite being listed on the report with a back issue, get more time in the slot, with Beaux Collins likely seeing an uptick in his game snaps.

“He's smart, so he can play,” Daboll said of Collins. “He knows all the spots. For a rookie, that's unique. He's a big, physical player who knows our system inside and out. For a young player, I think the quarterbacks have confidence in him. He's earned that throughout training camp and in the preseason games. That's why he's here.”

Receiver Darius Slayton (groin), who has been limited the last two days, did not receive an injury designation, so he is good to go for Sunday.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

DNP

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

WR

Malik Nabers

Back

Limited

Full

Full

--

WR

Wan'Dale Robinson

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

Limited

DNP

DNP

OUT

WR

Darius Slayton

Groin

--

Limited

Limited

--

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

--

Limited

DNP

Doubtful

Cowboys Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

CB

DaRon Bland

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

S

Malik Hooker

Foot

Limited

Limited

S

Juanyeh Thomas

NIR-Personal

--

DNP

