Quinshon Judkins Injury Update Could Be Good News for 2 Sleepers in Browns’ Backfield
Cleveland Browns' running back Quinshon Judkins exited the game in Week 8 with a shoulder injury and was not able to return. While it's great that it came right before the Browns' Week 9 bye, that also makes it tougher for us to get information because the team isn't held to the same standards to disclose information as they would be if they had a game this week. All we currently know is that he is listed as day-to-day.
However, there has also been some speculation that the fact that he was ruled out so quickly in Week 8 could be a red flag. It's possible that his AC joint sprain could be more serious than the team is currently letting on. Odds are we won't get much more information until next week when the team begins practicing for their Week 10 matchup. If he is forced to miss any time, it could have a major impact on the fantasy football landscape.
Fantasy Football Impact of Quinshon Judkins Injury
RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
We expect that Sampson would be the team's leading rusher if Judkins were to miss any time, and he would undoubtedly be their leading receiving back. In Week 8, with Judkins inactive, Sampson caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards, and then last week, with Judkins leaving early, he caught five of six targets for 29 yards. Sampson saw a total of nine targets in the six games that Judkins started and finished. This would be a massive boost for Sampson and push him into the low-end RB2 range in PPR leagues.
He should also lead the Browns in rushing attempts, but that is more up in the air. There is a good chance that rushing work would be in more of a split, while his true value comes in the passing attack.
RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
The other back that Sampson would likely be splitting carries with is Ford. There is nothing special about Ford as a talent, but he's a reliable veteran that the Browns will use if Judkins misses any time. He would get a few targets here and there, but he won't be on the field much in obvious passing downs.
The game scripts could hurt him, because odds are the Browns will be losing without Judkins; however, they do play the lowly New York Jets in Week 10, so there is a chance Cleveland will just be running the ball and stopping them on defense.
Judkins' status is an injury to monitor over the Browns' Week 9 bye. Stay tuned for more updates.