Quinshon Judkins Returning To Fantasy Football Lineups In Week 7 Will Impact Dylan Sampson And Jaleel McLaughlin

After missing Week 6 with an ankle injury, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is optimistic that running back Quinshon Judkins will be able to return to action in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Last week, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime split the backfield in his absence.

Head coach Todd Monken "is optimistic" that Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will play Sunday against the Titans.



Via @DanielOyefusi pic.twitter.com/KiO9U6itVj — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 21, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

If Judkins returns and is fully healthy, we expect him to step right back into his near bell-cow RB1 role. He can go right back into your starting lineups in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

While the Titans haven't been terrible against the run, their game scripts often lead to opposing running backs getting a ton of work late in games. We expect that to be the case in this game, with the Browns being better than many people expected. Their defense is solid, and their offense has exceeded their extremely low expectations.

We know Judkins will lead the backfield if he's cleared to play. However, it could get tricky when it comes to figuring out who could be the second option in the backfield.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson had his 21-day practice window opened last week, but he wasn't able to return to action in Week 6. He will get his next chance to get on the field in Week 7. If Sampson returns to action and Judkins is active, he would likely fall into his change-of-pace and pass-catching role.

He would not be startable in his first game back in this role. If he is active and Judkins isn't, then Sampson gets very interesting. Because of his pass-catching ability, he could step into a near bell-cow role. We would start him if he's in and Judkins is out.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns

With Judkins back, McLaughlin would be relegated to the change-of-pace role. As we just said, Sampson could be back too, though.

Sampson would make McLaughlin redundant and probably take any opportunities he might have seen. If either Judkins or Sampson plays, McLaughlin can be sent to waivers, especially if Sampson is activated.

RB Audric Estime, Cleveland Browns

Judkins returning would make Estime completely useless. Estime's only real purpose is to be used at the goal line for the smaller McLaughlin. That role goes away if Judkins is back.

If only Sampson returns, Estime would have a chance to fall into the end zone again this week. He will likely be sent back to the practice squad if both Judkins and Sampson are active.

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