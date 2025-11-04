Rams 'Optimistic' About Puka Nacua, Hopeful WR Can Return For Week 10 Vs. 49ers
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered an injury during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, just two weeks removed from his Week 7 absence. Nacua previously sustained an ankle injury during the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which forced him to miss their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars the next week.
Following a Week 8 bye, Nacua managed to return to the offense in Week 9 before sustaining a rib injury during the third quarter of the eventual 34-10 blowout win. The star wideout was unable to return to action, raising questions over his status for Week 10. On Monday, head coach Sean McVay revealed a sense of optimism entering the new week. Nacua underwent an MRI, though no official announcement has been made.
Despite his injury, Nacua led Sunday’s game with 95 receiving yards, seven catches and a score through the air over eight targets. He sustained the injury on a fourth-down attempt, with a jet sweep look. Prior to being forced out of the game, he picked up the crucial fourth-down try which helped the team sustain its 16-play, 80-yard drive to cement the game with a 27-10 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Through the first half of the season, Nacua leads the Rams in receiving yards, catches and targets. His 711 receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL, despite his missed time, while his 61 receptions are tied for second, alongside San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Here is a fantasy outlook on the remainder of Los Angeles’ offense following Nacua’s Week 9 injury.
Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Football Outlook
Nacua managed 22.8 fantasy points among PPR leagues, marking his sixth game with at least 20.0 points in seven appearances this season. Staying in the receiving corps, Davante Adams led all Rams pass-catchers with 23.0 points on the back of a five-catch, 60-yard outing, which featured two receiving touchdowns.
Adams has sustained solid WR1 output over the past two games with elite touchdown production. On the season, his eight touchdowns through the air lead the entire NFL and he projects to continue his recent trend of production regardless of Nacua’s Week 10 status. Without Nacua, Adams will be the top option in one of the league’s top passing attacks.
In the run game, Kyren Williams helped the Rams cement Sunday’s win with 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground over 25 carries. He recorded 58.1% of the workload in Los Angeles’ backfield and racked up 17.4 PPR points. His workload could also see a noticeable bump should Nacua miss this weekend’s matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Nacua’s fantasy owners should remain optimistic entering Week 10 as his status grows clearer throughout the week.