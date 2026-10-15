Rashee Rice Missing Week 6 Would Open The Door For Xavier Worthy And Another Fantasy Football Breakout Sleeper

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was not able to practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 5. At the time, it was called just a tweak, but he's now looking like he's more likely than not to miss Week 6. If he is ruled out this week, we also have to worry about his availability for Week 7.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice did not practice again today due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Soft-tissue injuries, especially hamstrings, are always tricky. They tend to linger and are prone to re-aggravation. It looks like he will most likely miss this week, but there is still a slight chance he could suit up. We've seen things change quickly with injuries lately.

Once he returns, we expect that he'll be back to being the clear-cut WR1 in Kansas City. There is very little competition unless Cyrus Allen explodes in his absence. We are projecting Xavier Worthy to be the WR1 in his absence, but we have seen how that plays out time and time again once Rice is back on the field.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

As we just said, we are projecting Worthy to be the wide receiver to start if Rice is sidelined. The hype is building for Allen, but it's far more likely that Worthy will be the top target. However, it's not a lock that any of the wide receivers in Kansas City will be great options. Still, if you lose Rice this week, Worthy is the pivot to make.

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Allen is the wide receiver to target if you want to take a big swing, and he is the type of player you should pick up this week and stash to see how things go. He was a star all summer, and it seems that Allen had a ton of chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

If there's a breakout going to come while Rice is sidelined that could carry over to when he's back, it's from Allen. With that being said, he's an extremely risky start this week.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Losing his top wideout is never going to be a good thing. However, we aren't benching him against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Mahomes should be fine and is a sure-fire QB1 in Week 6, even if this drops him a few spots in our rankings.

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