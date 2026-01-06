Rome Odunze Injury Update May Cap Bears Rookie Tight End's Upside Against Packers

We have not seen Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze since he exacerbated a stress fracture in his foot in Week 13. He was actually active for Week 15, but ultimately never made it on the field after re-aggravating during pre-game warmups. Since then, we haven't heard much other than that the team hopes he'll be able to play once the playoffs kick off.

However, we did get a bit of positive news today, even if it guarantees nothing. NFL analyst Adam Hoge tweeted out that when asked about Odunze, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams responded, "It's going to be great. Excited to have him back."

Caleb Williams on Rome Odunze:



"It's going to be great. Excited to have him back." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 6, 2026

Odunze started the season out on fire, but had cooled down considerably; nevertheless, he should still be viewed as the team's clear WR1 when healthy. In 12 games this season, he caught 44 of 90 targets for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Getting him back will be a significant boost for this offense heading into a Round 1 playoff game against their arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Chicago played the Packers twice this season, but both games came late in the season, and Odunze was injured for both of them.

Fantasy Football Impact of Rome Odunze Return

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Getting his top wide receiver back can only help Williams, assuming his excitement is realized, and Odunze does, in fact, return to action this week. The more weapons, the better for the former first overall pick, who loved to spread the ball around.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Burden played in one of the two games against the Packers this season. With Odunze sidelined, he led the team with four receptions for 67 yards. He had seen an uptick in both volume and production with Odunze out, and his return would likely cut into his fantasy value.

WR DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Moore is already a volatile fantasy option with massive upside and a scary floor. The return of Odunze will only make him less predictable. With Odunze out, Moore is an interesting boom-or-bust option, but we would be completely avoiding him if Odunze is back in action.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) walks off the field during halftime of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Loveland may be the fantasy asset we are most worried about with Odunze returning. He had a fantastic finish to the season after Odunze got injured. In five games without Odunze, Loveland caught 27 of 38 targets for 307 yards and three touchdowns. In 12 games with Odunze playing, Loveland caught 31 of 44 targets for 406 yards and three touchdowns. We simply don't know how much of this can be chalked up to a rookie getting better and how much is due to the absence of Odunze, but it is certainly worth considering.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: