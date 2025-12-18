Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III Listed Out in Week 16, DJ Moore Rises in Rankings
The news is out in Chicago and it states that both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III will be out in Week 16. In a division-deciding matchup against the Packers, this does not bode well for the Bears offense. However, they will still try to find ways to win as they have done all season. Our job is to reevaluate this offense for Week 16, so check it out.
Fantasy Football Impact
The best thing we can do here is look at the Bears Week 16 game. Burden left halfway through, which lead the way to other pass-catchers to gain more snaps.
DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus jolted out to play both the majority of snaps (88% and 82%). They will command this passing offense. This offense totaled to see (27) Targets. Moore had 5 Targets (18%) and Zaccheaus had 3 Targets (11%).
Devin Duvernay looked to takeover as the WR3 with Odunze and Burden out. He played just (10) snaps, which will likely triple in Week 16. Duvernay had zero targets.
The only other pass-catcher has been Jahdae Walker, but he has yet to play beyond 4% of snaps in a game.
Bears Week 16 Target Share Projections
- DJ Moore 23-26%
- Olamide Zaccheaus 14-17%
- Devin Duvernay 7-10%
- Colston Loveland 18-22%
- Cole Kmet 12-14%
The output of this Bears offense will be volatile, but this is what we can best expect given the data that we have available. Moore and Zaccheaus will be the clear trusted options among Wide Receivers. Loveland and Kmet will command a role among Tight Ends. These four players should dominate work as the Bears ultimately go run-heavy.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Rankings
Kyle Monangai: RB31
Olamide Zaccheaus: WR51
Cole Kmet: TE31
Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III Out in Week 16
The Bears can't catch a break against their divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers. They failed to win the two teams prior meeting just two weeks ago. Now, the Bears are without their top two pass-catchers, and they will suffer.
Odunze is out, despite hopes that he could play. It seems like the injury is quite rough, and Odunze may not return this season. If it were a lost year, he likely would not been seen again. In a year of optimistic Super Bowl hopes, Odunze will try to come back, as will the team let him try to pull it off. Do not expect a 100% Odunze at any point.
Burden III is out with a foot injury. It is not a given that Burden will either return in Week 17. This Bears team is likely to make the postseason, so it would be smart to play cautious so they don't lose a second pass-catcher. This will be a day-to-day matter, as per the Bears.
