Rome Odunze to Miss Multiple Weeks with Stress-Fracture, Luther Burden III To Benefit

The Bears have been hit with the injury bug where Rome Odunze will be the affected party. He has a stress fracture in his foot and he has now been labeled as week-to-week. However, deeper analysis suggests that Odunze could be out much longer than a couple weeks. Our job today is the analyze and label the injury timeline, as well as give you a guide of how to handle losing your high-end Wide Receiver.

Fantasy Football Impact

Odunze will be out for some time, so it will affect the Bears in the short-term, at the least. Odunze has been operating in a 24% Target Share, and now it is gone. This must be replaced, and the Bears have the weapons for it. This is how their remaining pass-catching depth chart has shaken up through 12 Games:

DJ Moore: 18% Target Share

18% Target Share Colston Loveland: 13% Target Share (Been playing over 15% in recent weeks).

13% Target Share (Been playing over 15% in recent weeks). Luther Burden III : 9% Target Share (Been playing to 15% in recent weeks)

9% Target Share (Been playing to 15% in recent weeks) Olamide Zaccheaus : 15% Target Share

We can project now how this offense will shake out.

Moore should be playing as the WR1 on this offense, by not by a big margin. He will likely rise to a Target Share around 25%.

Burden III has been playing to 5+ Targets per Game over the last month. We can expect that Burden can rise to a 25% Target Share, especially given that he is a slot receiver, running a different route tree to Moore.

This is Amon Ra’s end of rookie season numbers



This is a Luther Burden III tweet. Go get him in your fantasy leagues if hes still out there pic.twitter.com/7XMIDG5cNa — Up-To-Date Sports (@uptodatesports_) December 5, 2025

Loveland should rise a tad, but he also runs a different route tree than Odunze. I would expect Loveland to fringe on exceeding 20% of Targets.

Zaccheaus will see more snaps, but he is still the 4th pass-catcher on this team. He can range up to 15%, but likely not a ton more. Then again, he runs much of Odunze's route tree, so Zaccheaus may be a higher upside player, but with a lower average expectation.

Stock Watch

DJ Moore has a great Target Share, but will be a WR2 in Fantasy Football given the Bears high run-rate (47%).

Luther Burden III has tremendous upside that makes him a Flex with very great WR2 upside. Burden is a prime buy-low candidate, if possible in your league's trade format.

Colston Loveland remains as a borderline Top-10 Tight End.

Olamide Zaccheaus will be a weekly sleeper. He has great upside being that he plays more of Odunze's route tree than Burden. He must be rostered.

Rome Odunze Week-to-Week with Foot Stress-Fracture

Odunze has been playing through this stress-fracture, which has perhaps not been smart, and it gives us better clarity as to his recent downtick in his output. He will be out, and that will go a long ways to getting Odunze back to full-health for the playoffs.

I expect Rome Odunze to miss anywhere from 3-5 weeks with a stress fracture.

Huge for Luther Burden and Colston Loveland utilization https://t.co/nZ1O1kFIPq — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 5, 2025

Per Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, Odunze is likely to miss more than a week or two, and likely may miss the rest of the regular season. Time will tell, but plan otherwise in Fantasy Football. Burden and Zaccheaus may be great fill-ins if they are available in your leagues free agency.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: