Rome Odunze to Miss Multiple Weeks with Stress-Fracture, Luther Burden III To Benefit
In this story:
The Bears have been hit with the injury bug where Rome Odunze will be the affected party. He has a stress fracture in his foot and he has now been labeled as week-to-week. However, deeper analysis suggests that Odunze could be out much longer than a couple weeks. Our job today is the analyze and label the injury timeline, as well as give you a guide of how to handle losing your high-end Wide Receiver.
Fantasy Football Impact
Odunze will be out for some time, so it will affect the Bears in the short-term, at the least. Odunze has been operating in a 24% Target Share, and now it is gone. This must be replaced, and the Bears have the weapons for it. This is how their remaining pass-catching depth chart has shaken up through 12 Games:
- DJ Moore: 18% Target Share
- Colston Loveland: 13% Target Share (Been playing over 15% in recent weeks).
- Luther Burden III: 9% Target Share (Been playing to 15% in recent weeks)
- Olamide Zaccheaus: 15% Target Share
We can project now how this offense will shake out.
Moore should be playing as the WR1 on this offense, by not by a big margin. He will likely rise to a Target Share around 25%.
Burden III has been playing to 5+ Targets per Game over the last month. We can expect that Burden can rise to a 25% Target Share, especially given that he is a slot receiver, running a different route tree to Moore.
Loveland should rise a tad, but he also runs a different route tree than Odunze. I would expect Loveland to fringe on exceeding 20% of Targets.
Zaccheaus will see more snaps, but he is still the 4th pass-catcher on this team. He can range up to 15%, but likely not a ton more. Then again, he runs much of Odunze's route tree, so Zaccheaus may be a higher upside player, but with a lower average expectation.
Stock Watch
DJ Moore has a great Target Share, but will be a WR2 in Fantasy Football given the Bears high run-rate (47%).
Luther Burden III has tremendous upside that makes him a Flex with very great WR2 upside. Burden is a prime buy-low candidate, if possible in your league's trade format.
Colston Loveland remains as a borderline Top-10 Tight End.
Olamide Zaccheaus will be a weekly sleeper. He has great upside being that he plays more of Odunze's route tree than Burden. He must be rostered.
Rome Odunze Week-to-Week with Foot Stress-Fracture
Odunze has been playing through this stress-fracture, which has perhaps not been smart, and it gives us better clarity as to his recent downtick in his output. He will be out, and that will go a long ways to getting Odunze back to full-health for the playoffs.
Per Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, Odunze is likely to miss more than a week or two, and likely may miss the rest of the regular season. Time will tell, but plan otherwise in Fantasy Football. Burden and Zaccheaus may be great fill-ins if they are available in your leagues free agency.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.