Is Luther Burden III even better than we thought?
The praise for Chicago Bears rookie receiver Luther Burden III keeps rolling in, from head coach Ben Johnson to analysts who think he should’ve been the team’s WR3 weeks ago. Though he didn’t blow the stat sheet up last week and had a drop, his three catches for 27 yards and major uptick in snaps suggest this is only the start for the dynamic young pass-catcher.
One analyst even thinks we have underestimated how good Burden really is.
On 670 The Score earlier this week, former NFL tight end-turned-media personality Clay Harbor came on air and pushed his chips all the way in on Burden as the wide receiver of the future for the Bears.
"I see Luther Burden as the wide receiver with the biggest ceiling on this team,” Harbor said. "I think he's a guy that's gonna continue to get the ball and be a playmaker for this offense."
When questioned by co-host Marshall Harris about whether that meant Burden had more upside than former No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, Harbor doubled down.
"He's a better route runner than Rome Odunze, I'm sorry….[Burden’s] way more twitchy, he's more explosive, he's been catching the ball better. Rome is a solid player, (but) Rome isn't an explosive, twitchy guy. … [Burden] was sold to us as this slot receiver. Then I see him outside cooking dudes. This dude can run inside. He can run outside. And he’s really good after the catch.”
That’s bold, but not completely far-fetched.
While the route-running claim might be debatable, the explosiveness, YAC ability, and hands (aside from that one drop) have been clear pluses for Burden at this stage. He moves like a much smaller receiver at 6-0, 210 pounds, and his route-running has been eye-opening the last few weeks as an outside receiver. His characterization as a “slot guy” coming out of college was always too strident, and he’s proving it shortsighted.
The key for Burden is to continue earning trust with the coaching staff when it comes to knowing his assignments, showing effort as a blocker, and catching the ball when it’s thrown his way. But let’s put it this way: there was a reason the Bears took Burden No. 39 overall this year despite having a stacked receiver depth chart with Odunze and DJ Moore at the top. He was simply too good to pass up.
It might not be long before he becomes the biggest, baddest playmaker the Bears have.