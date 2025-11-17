Josh Jacobs Could "Potentially" Play Against Minnesota Vikings
Josh Jacobs' Knee Will Be Okay
The initial fears of a ligament sprain or worse for Josh Jacobs fortunately were not a reality. An MRI and subsequent tests revealed that Jacobs suffered a knee contusion from the MetLife Stadium turf. Right now, it looks like the running back will not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
So, Matt LaFleur did not rule out Jacobs. He could "potentially" play. This is no season ending injury. Surgery will not be needed. The sky is not falling in Green Bay. If Jacobs misses one week, it will not be the end of the world.
In some ways, maybe the rest will do Jacobs some good. He has not been the same running back as last season. Jacobs piled up 301 carries in 2024 and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Maybe the extra work wore on the running back. He is only averaging 3.8 yards a rush in 2025.
Jacobs does have 11 touchdowns on the season though. Green Bay seemed to do pretty well without him against the New York Giants. Minnesota's defense, yardage wise, is pretty good. However, they do not generate turnovers and running opportunities are to be had which sets up the passing game.
What Green Bay Can Do Without Jacobs
With the likely expectation that Jacobs will not go on Sunday, that means Emmanuel Wilson will likely start in his place. Wilson had 40 yards on 11 carries against the Giants with a touchdown. His backup would be Chris Brooks. Brooks ran once for eight yards and had a key blitz pickup which helped Green Bay in their go-ahead drive.
MarShawn Lloyd is ramping up his rehab but will not be ready for Week 12 certainly. This means Wilson and Brooks will carry the running load.
Again, this may mean good things for Jordan Love. Love looked pretty good as he threw multiple touchdowns for the first time in three weeks. Love has performed better of late on the road. Home losses to Philadelphia and Carolina saw him not throw a single touchdown. Allowing Love to have a few safety valves and throwing the ball more is not a bad thing.
Minnesota is susceptible to big plays from the running and passing games. Having some more 10+ yard play potential from the running backs is not a bad thing. Furthermore, allowing Jacobs to rest gets him ready for he coming weeks ahead.