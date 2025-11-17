SI

Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Outlook on Packers RB’s Knee Injury Revealed

Green Bay’s bell cow running back left Sunday’s game against the Giants and did not return.

Mike Kadlick

Josh Jacobs left Sunday's Packers win with a knee injury.
Josh Jacobs left Sunday's Packers win with a knee injury.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffered a knee injury in the first half of Green Bay’s 27–20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He left the game and did not return.

After the contest, coach Matt LeFleur didn’t provide a concrete update on the 27-year-old, but told the media that, “Any time a player, especially of his magnitude ... doesn’t finish a game you’re always concerned about the welfare of them.”

Jacobs logged seven carries for 40 yards before exiting Sunday’s game. In his absence, backup Emmanuel Wilson stepped in with 40 yards of his own on 11 carries, as well as a second-quarter touchdown that helped the Packers come out victorious.

Josh Jacobs Injury Update

Josh Jacobs
Jacobs left Sunday's game with a knee injury. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following Sunday’s game, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky relayed a positive update on Jacobs, reporting that the “early indication” is he did not suffer a season-ending knee injury.

The running back will reportedly undergo additional testing on Monday in Green Bay, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “There’s optimism he’ll be back soon.”

LeFleur will speak to the media on Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET. where he'll potentially have an additional update on Jacobs’ status.

The Packers (6–3–1) return home to Lambeau Field next Sunday where they’ll take on the division rival Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

