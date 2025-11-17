Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Outlook on Packers RB’s Knee Injury Revealed
Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffered a knee injury in the first half of Green Bay’s 27–20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He left the game and did not return.
After the contest, coach Matt LeFleur didn’t provide a concrete update on the 27-year-old, but told the media that, “Any time a player, especially of his magnitude ... doesn’t finish a game you’re always concerned about the welfare of them.”
Jacobs logged seven carries for 40 yards before exiting Sunday’s game. In his absence, backup Emmanuel Wilson stepped in with 40 yards of his own on 11 carries, as well as a second-quarter touchdown that helped the Packers come out victorious.
Josh Jacobs Injury Update
Following Sunday’s game, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky relayed a positive update on Jacobs, reporting that the “early indication” is he did not suffer a season-ending knee injury.
The running back will reportedly undergo additional testing on Monday in Green Bay, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “There’s optimism he’ll be back soon.”
LeFleur will speak to the media on Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET. where he'll potentially have an additional update on Jacobs’ status.
The Packers (6–3–1) return home to Lambeau Field next Sunday where they’ll take on the division rival Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET