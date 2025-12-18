Josh Jacobs Does Not Practice Again Yet is Only Questionable for Saturday

What was shaping up to be a colossal matchup on Saturday night betwee the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Admittedly, this is starting to look like a war of attrition even before the two teams take the field. Chicago will be missing a couple of wide receivers including Rome Odunze. Odiunze will miss the Week 16 tilt. As for Green Bay, here is the official injury report for Saturday night.

Typically, three straight DNP or did not practice designations usually means a player is out. Right now, Josh Jacobs is being listed as questionable. So are a slew of Green Bay players including Christian Watson. Our focus is on Jacobs at this moment in time.

Josh Jacobs Has Been Here Before

Jacobs has endured several injury issues this 2025 season. The Green Bay Packers running back did miss one game this season against the Minnesota Vikings. He bounced back and managed to play on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. The knee is again the main ailment but the ankle has been bothering Jacobs as well.

The running back did have 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 19 more yards plus a score versus Denver. However, it feels likt the knee is impacting him too much this week. If Jacobs cannot go Saturday, Emaunel Wilson will get the call. Wilson ran for 107 yards on 28 carries against Minnesota last month plus found the endzone twice.

Packers play Saturday night.

If Josh Jacobs misses tomorrow it might be time to add Emanuel Wilson. https://t.co/GmrHPFyKKO — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) December 17, 2025

We have talked before about how Wilson becomes the instant workhorse back. He needs to because Chicago is more than capable of running the ball for 35-40 minutes. See the game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a prime example. Green Bay must win the line of scrimmage. Not having Jacobs is awful but not fatal.

Combine that with the injuries to Christian Watson, Zach Tom, and the personal designation for Jayden Reed and the impacts here start to mushroom.

Flip The Coin On Jacobs

So, does Jacobs play on Saturday night? The answer sadly is not clear at this time. His knee clearly is more and more of a problem. Also, the running back wants to play through the injuries. It is no secret. However, how much greater damage is he doing to himself? That remains the unknown.

If it were left up to Jacobs completely, he would play. The feeling is this has become an every week thing now. Now, the importance of the matchup weighs into all of this. Decision time will come close to game time. Therefore, it is advisable to at least have a streaming option or Wilson at the ready.

Do not hesitate to explore now. Bluntly, exploring the wire probably should have come earlier in the week. Then again, his ability to play when it seems unlikely cannot be underestimated.

Monitor this situation right up until Saturday but be ready and vigilant in case. Again, this is the time of season to expect the unexpected. Stay tuned!

