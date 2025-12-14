Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Broncos)
After logging back-to-back DNPs to start the week due to a knee injury, Josh Jacobs returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Friday and is expected to play today.
Officially he's listed as questionable against the Denver Broncos in a massive matchup on Sunday. The Packers are looking to make a run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they are road favorites in Denver in Week 15.
This season, Jacobs has missed just one game for the Pack as he's dealt with this knee issue. The star running back put together a strong season, carrying the ball 206 times for 817 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 251 yards.
A true bellcow, Jacobs should have a big role against a Denver defense that is one of the best in the NFL.
Still, there may be other ways to bet on the Packers in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's trusting the Packers through the air -- not on the ground -- against Denver:
Jordan Love 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+125)
Jordan Love has been playing some of the best football of the season of late. He has thrown for a combined seven touchdowns in the Packers' last two games. The Broncos' secondary has been strong this season, but Josh Jacobs has struggled in short-yardage situations, so the Packers may continue to look to the passing game when they get in the red zone. This looks like a great bet at +125.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.