Kenneth Walker III Expected to Play Sunday Against Tennessee
The Seattle Seahawks received positive news late Saturday about Kenneth Walker III. Yes, the running back is expected to play on Sunday afternoon in Tennnessee. Naturally, there are other questions but Seattle will have their two running back attack in tact.
Seattle runs the ball a lot as they lead the NFL with 304 rushing attempts. Yards are a different story as they average only 3.8 yards per carry (29th). Walker III is kind of the 1A in the arrangement and has a bit more explosiveness. He averages 4.5 yards per carry. However, a glute injury throws a wrench into the best-laid plans.
What We Do Not Truly Know With Kenneth Walker III?
The most obfious question is how effective can he be? Unfortunately, glute injuries like quads, calfs, and hamstrings can be annoyingly fickle. Preventing re-injury is vital and the hope is that Walker III is not simply just trying to push through the injury. Literally, it is the worst thing any athlete can do. Shifts in acceleration can be particularly cumbersome err dangerous.
Tennessee's rush defense looked a step quicker against Houston holding them to only 75 yards, Maybe, it was because they were rested after a bye week. Whatever the case was, Seattle is facing a unit that made some adjustments. The Seahawks love to pound it on the ground to set up their passing game.
Another question is what kind of load can Walker III handle? Unfortunately, this has no easy answers either. The running back averages 15 touches a game (13.6 rushes per contest). His snap count in 2025 is only 45%. One has to wonder if that will be even lower later today. Walker III expects to see fewer rushes. Keep in mind, he has had 10+ carries every week in 2025.
What This Means for Zach Charbonnet?
Again, some of this is pure speculation. The likely scenario is that Charbonnet sees increased volume and even more when Seattle gets into the Tennessee red zone. The UCLA alumnus had been averaging double digit carries a game lately anyway. Walker III's injury offers a further boost and the chilly weather in Nashville only helps.
Walker III had been starting to snare some goal line carries from Charbonnet but the glute is expected to hamper that on Sunday afternoon. Most projection sites are expecting a slight tilt in attempts to Charbonnet compared to Walker III.
Some Final Words
The re-injury rates with these type of maladies has been through the roof this NFL season. Playing Walker III in your fantasy league is a risk but the understanding is some have no other choice. Surely, Seattle coaches are probably just as concerned.