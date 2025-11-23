Is Kenneth Walker Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Titans)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans, but he is expected to play through the injury.
This is a great sign for a Seattle offense that is looking to bounce back after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.
Walker has been part of a two-headed monster in the Seattle backfield, as Zach Charbonnet -- a former second-round pick -- has split touches with the veteran Walker this season. Still, Walker has put together some impressive numbers, carrying the ball 136 times for 606 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four scores. He also has 14 receptions for 127 yards this season.
With Walker expected to play, he should see a pretty even split with Charbonnet in Week 12. Walker has played 45.4 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps in 2025.
Here's a breakdown of the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for Walker in this matchup with the Titans.
Best Kenneth Walker III Prop Bet vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's buying Walker to find the end zone against Tennessee:
Kenneth Walker Touchdown (+135)
Kenneth Walker played over 50% of the snaps last week for the third time this season and the second time in the past three weeks. That could indicate the Seahawks plan on getting him more touches moving forward. He scored a touchdown last week on 16 carries, and he also added three receptions for 44 yards. He's a great bet to score a touchdown for the second straight week at +135 odds. Remember, the last time the Seahawks blew out a bad team was against the Saints in Week 3 when Walker scored twice.
