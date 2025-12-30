Blake Corum Injury Troublesome Now and Later for Rams

Blake Corum will be a situation to monitor this week and maybe going forward for the Los Angeles Rams. This is something that should be applied to a fantasy football perspective as well. Why? This is pretty simple.

This is because Sean McVay plans to play his starters. He has not been happy with the effort the past several weeks and it showed during the post Monday Night Football press conference. One player that might get some unintended rest is Corum.

The second year running back for the Rams had been playing quite well leading into Monday night. Corum had touchdowns in four straight games and was taking more and more carries away from Kyren Williams. He was easily on pace for a fourth consecutive contest with double digit carries when disaster struck.

UPDATE:



Blake Corum is still on the sidelines with his helmet on, but has not returned and is still "questionable" to return with an ankle injury.



Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers have been in the game ever since the injury. https://t.co/zVVkzC3g1L — Fantasy Sports Start Or Sit’Em Questions (@FSSOSEQ) December 30, 2025

Was Corum held out as a precaution or is it something much worse? That is the big question.

Why Blake Corum Is A Concern Now And Going Forward

Again from a fantasy football outlook, the 1A and 1B situation in Los Angeles will move into next season. This largely worked for the Rams in 2025. Look at what occurred with Kyren Williams last season. He ran the ball 316 times. Williams got more and more tired and his yards per carry dipped to barely above 4.0.

This season, Williams is averaging fewer yards per game from scrimmage but is better rested. Magically, his yards per carry is almost back to what it was in 2023. A mere 3.5 less attempts per game makes a noticeable difference.

The concern with Corum goes in several different directions. He tried to play through several injuries at Michigan. It ultimately resulted in a meniscus tear and surgery. Those knee injuries cost him almost two years before he had a 100% recovery. Add in previous ankle issues from college and even the pros and there is some pause.

A Familiar Theme

There is no reason why Corum should play in Week 18 even if tests come back positive on his ankle. A maintenance plan was put in place for the running back at Michigan. It is no secret he was rested during the middle of their championship season in 2023. This led to a much more effective playoff culminating in a 134 yard, two touchdown effort in the title game against Washington.

A similar but scaled approach probably works better now and going forward for Corum. Next season, it appears Corum will be a touchdown vulture getting 10-15 carries a game potentially. This will dampen the impacts of Kyren Williams but also Corum's too. For the Rams, however, this is a good thing.

A projected uptick in rushing touchdowns feels inevitable given a like touchdown regression from Matthew Stafford. Teams will focus on slowing down that aspect of the pass attack opening up the run more.

The worry now for Corum owners is again McVay's assertion that starters will start and almost anyone who can play will play. Should that apply to Corum? Remember last season, the running back broke his forearm in Week 18. Yes, it was a freak injury but Corum is needed for the second season.

Some Parting Words

For those who play in fantasy football pools in the postseason, monitor the situation short term and tread carefully. Look at how certain players have come back too soon. See Drake London. London should be fine as Atlanta will not make the playoffs. However, durability is always a question and is more for running backs.

Monitor the short term here with Corum and how the Rams address this. It will have implications now and later.

