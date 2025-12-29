Is Drake London Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been banged up towards the end of the 2025 regular season, as he missed several games with a PCL sprain in his knee.
London is officially listed as questionable for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but it appears he's tracking towards playing that matchup.
On Saturday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said the team feels "great" about London playing in this matchup.
That would be a massive boost for the Atlanta passing game with Kirk Cousins under center. London has played in just 10 games this season, but he has 63 catches for 837 yards and six scores. He caught three of his eight targets in his return to action in Week 16.
Still, London played just 68.8 percent of the snaps in that game, his lowest total of the season and the only game where he's played less than 80 percent of Atlanta's snaps.
So, he may be a risky player to bet on in Week 17.
Here's a look at my favorite Falcons prop bet with London questionable for this contest.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Rams
Even though London is expected to play in this matchup, I'm eyeing a different Falcons pass catcher to lead the way on Monday night.
Kyle Pitts OVER 4.5 Receptions (-147)
Cousins is looking Pitts’ way a ton down the stretch of this season, targeting him at least eight times in each of his last four games.
Pitts has finished with seven, six, 11 and seven catches in those games, so he is a massive value at just 4.5 receptions in Week 17. This season, the former first rounder has at least five receptions in eight games.
While Drake London returned in Week 16, he did not eat into Pitts’ target share, as the Falcons tight end played 87.0 percent of the snaps and still saw nine looks from Cousins in that game.
I expect a similar workload in a game where the Falcons are likely to be playing from behind.
