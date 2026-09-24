Saquon Barkley's Return From Injury Sinks The Value Of A Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Target

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was back at practice today in full pads after suffering a stinger in Week 2. A stinger is a pinched nerve in the neck. Barkley was able to return to the game with additional padding around his neck, but didn't play much. He finished the game with just four carries.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) is at practice suited up, per @Jeff_McLane pic.twitter.com/OM0yMV6fPf — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 24, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

With Barkley being back at practice, we'd expect that he should be good to go for Week 3. Stingers are injuries that often times don't cost players any time. The fact that he returned to the game and is now practicing all but confirms that he should be ready to play on Monday Night Football.

There is no reason to believe that he will be limited this week. We would advise monitoring the situation just to be safe, but you can lock him in your lineup once we know for sure that he's good.

RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

If you picked up Bigsby or Will Shipley just in case Barkley was unable to play this week, it's looking unlikely that they will be viable fantasy options. We would wait until after the team's final injury report on Saturday, just in case, but they can probably both be cut after that unless you have a deep roster with a spot for a handcuff.

If you have to decide between these two backs to keep on your roster, we would go with Bigsby. Despite Shipley getting the first snaps and playing more snaps after Barkley went down, Bigsby would likely be the more productive back if Barkley went down and as the backup with a healthy Barkley.

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