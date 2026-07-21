Shohei Ohtani Injury Update: Dodgers Pitcher Could Face Fantasy Baseball Concerns

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of baseball’s best teams coming off the MLB All-Star break, due in large part to the efforts of stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy. Despite some injuries during a memorable 2026 campaign, including to Ohtani, the Dodgers sit at 63-58 on the season and are currently in possession of the No. 2 seed in the National League.

Though he’s missed time, Ohtani still ranks 10th in baseball in home runs and ninth in OPS, while slashing .288/.397/.536 splits. He’s suited up in 96 games so far this season, racking up 101 hits, 66 runs, 22 homers and 60 RBIs, with a .932 OPS.

On the mound, he’s carved out 14 starts in Los Angeles’ bullpen, sustaining his status as one of the top pitchers in baseball. He’s posted a 1.79 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts over 85.2 innings, but could be limited in the bullpen down the stretch of the season.

Shohei Ohtani will be shut down from pitching for "some time" as he manages his knee injury, per @ByJackHarris pic.twitter.com/9lmpY1gmec — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2026

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since the team’s win over the San Diego Padres on July 3, working through a notable knee injury. On Monday, the team revealed that the four-time MVP will be sidelined from pitching indefinitely due to irritation in his knee, potentially hampering his MVP case over the back half of the season.

This will affect Ohtani’s fantasy baseball outlook down the stretch of the season, as he looks to sustain production on the offensive end in a limited role. Let’s explore his fantasy outlook following the news of his absence on the mound:

Shohei Ohtani’s Offensive Upside Will Save Fantasy Baseball Players In Wake Of Injury News

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without his pitching volume, Ohtani will take a slight tumble in fantasy rankings, though there’s still plenty of reason for optimism regarding his outlook despite his injury. Sure, managers will miss his production on the mound, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end.

The power is undeniable, the contact is consistent and his efficiency is near its peak from the plate. Ohtani projects to remain one of the MLB’s top offensive contributors during the second half of the year, slotting into the team’s designated hitter spot while he rehabs his injury and looks to return to the mound.

Considering the status of his knee injury, I’d expect Ohtani to see some regression from a base-running perspective in the foreseeable future, potentially facing limited opportunities to steal bases for the remainder of the year.

The news will be unwelcome among fantasy players, but the overall impact is minimal juxtaposed to the alternative. He’s still one of baseball’s biggest threats and will continue to produce on the offensive end.

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