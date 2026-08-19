Shohei Ohtani Injury Update: Dodgers Star's Fantasy Outlook Improves With Latest News

The fantasy baseball season is entering its final stretch, with MLB teams finding their stride, especially the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers boast a 76-51 record on the season, due in large part to the efforts of Shohei Ohtani and other stars. Los Angeles’ lineup has dealt with injuries, including Ohtani, who has been unable to pitch this month due to lingering knee issues.

Ohtani last took the mound on July 3 in a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres, but has missed over a month while sustaining production on the offensive end. He’s slashing .290/.390/.588 from the plate with 133 hits, 30 home runs, 82 runs and 80 RBIs. Over 117 games, he currently ranks fifth among fantasy baseball scorers, and could reach new heights following his latest pitching update.

On Tuesday, Ohtani made significant progress towards returning to Los Angeles’ bullpen, taking part in a pitching session prior to the Dodgers’ matchup against the Colorado Rockies. The team is yet to provide a timetable for his return to the mound, though recent positive updates indicate he could pitch again before the close of the fantasy baseball season.

Shohei Ohtani threw 45 pitches in his bullpen session today-51 pitches if you include the throws with the catcher standing up. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 19, 2026

He’s managed one of the top performances of all pitchers when healthy this season, carving out 14 starts on the mound. He’s posted an 8-2 record as the starter, posting a 1.79 ERA with 95 strikeouts over 85.2 innings.

Los Angeles’ bullpen has felt Ohtani’s absence while he’s missed time, and his return could have a significant impact on the team’s title hopes. Let’s gauge his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season following his latest injury update:

Shohei Ohtani Marks Sixth Consecutive Season With 30 Homers, Continues Offensive Shine

Aug 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After warming up his pitching arm during yesterday’s session, Ohtani showed out against the Rockies on Tuesday night. Though he went just 1-5 from the plate, his lone hit was a 448-foot bomb off Ryan Feltner in the third inning, driving in two runs.

His third homer in two games marked his sixth consecutive season with at least 30 homers, building his NL MVP case as the season rolls on. Despite missing time on the mound, he’s sustained elite production offensively, maintaining his strong fantasy outlook during the course of his injury.

Alongside Ohtani, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Freddie Freeman are starring in fantasy baseball, with all three boasting at least 95 hits and 60 RBIs on the year thus far.

In the bullpen, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has maintained his status as one of baseball’s top pitchers, spearheading the Dodgers’ pitching staff in Ohtani’s absence. With his return to pitching, Ohtani will face a significant bump in fantasy value, bolstering his outlook for the final stretch of the regular season.

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