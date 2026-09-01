Should Fantasy Managers Be Worried About Jeremiyah Love’s Latest Injury News?

The Arizona Cardinals came into the 2026 NFL Draft with many needs. They opted not to address the holes they had at premium positions in the first round and decided to take arguably the most talented football player in the draft class, who plays a non-premium position: RB Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame.

In his first preseason game, Love looked all the part of an elite NFL RB. He made defenders miss, broke tackles, and made an impact both on the ground and through the air. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in that preseason bout, he had 11 carries for 58 yards and three receptions for 14 yards.

While his time on the field certainly bolstered his high ADP in fantasy, which is currently at RB13 in ESPN PPR formats, he picked up an injury that could hold him out for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Jeremiyah Love Injury Update

Against the Raiders, Jeremiyah Love suffered a high ankle sprain. Since his injury, he has not yet practiced at full capacity. He has started to do some light individual work at practice, which should indicate that this injury will not hold him out for a significant amount of time. So fantasy managers with Love should not be too worried about his 2026 season outlook and should make no drastic decisions with him.

Insider and reporter for the NFL Network, Mike Garafolo, said the following regarding Love and his injury.

“Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals running back, is progressing in his return from a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. Trending towards a Week 1 return? Maybe. I talked to a source yesterday who said I’ll put it at about 50/50. Nobody really knows right now. They need to see how he progresses over the next week plus. We will continue to monitor that one for the highly drafted running back.”

If Love is out in Week 1, Cardinals 2026 free agent signing RB Tyler Allgeier immediately becomes a starting option in fantasy football.

Tyler Allgeier

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) works out during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) works out during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allgeier, for the bulk of his career, played the RB2 role behind the Atlanta Falcons' current star RB Bijan Robinson. In that role, he was able to carve out some big fantasy performances, including a game back in 2024.

Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, he had 18 carries for 106 rushing yards and a TD. That is one of three games in his NFL career where he had over 100 rushing yards. The other two came back in rookie season in 2022, when Robinson was not on Atlanta's roster. He had 139 rushing yards against the New Orleans Saints and 135 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That season, Allgeier showcased what he could do if he got the opportunity to be a team’s starting RB. He logged his most starts in 2022, that he has had in a single season in his career: seven.

Allgeier’s fantasy ceiling is lower than it could be as a starter because he is limited in the passing game. He has yet to have a single season where he has had 20 or more receptions. Those opportunities, if Love missed time, would likely go to the current RB3 for Arizona, Bam Knight. In 2025, in 12 games, Knight had 22 receptions for 160 receiving yards. In four of his last five games, he had three or more receptions.

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