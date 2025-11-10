Should Fantasy Managers Panic About Garrett Wilson?
New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned in Week 10, hoping to make an impact after missing time with a knee injury. He sat out Weeks 7 and 8, then came back following the team’s Week 9 bye. However, his return didn’t go as many fantasy managers had hoped, raising the question: Is it time to panic? Let’s break it down.
Garrett Wilson's Fantasy Output in Week 10 Return
Garrett Wilson failed to catch any of his three targets before exiting Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter, re-aggravating the same knee injury that sidelined him for Weeks 7 and 8. He played just 19 snaps, accounting for 39 percent of the Jets’ offensive plays. Notably, this was the only game in Wilson’s NFL career in which he was held without a catch.
Garrett Wilson's Role On The Jets' Rebuilding Offense
When Garrett Wilson is healthy, he’s the bona fide WR1 in the Jets’ offense, consistently playing over 90 percent of the team’s snaps each week. Despite operating in the league’s worst passing attack, averaging just 143.8 yards per game, Wilson has still found ways to produce. He leads the team in receiving yards (395), receptions (36), and receiving touchdowns (4).
Garrett Wilson's Rest Of Season Fantasy Value
Garrett Wilson’s rest-of-season value depends entirely on his health. He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. When healthy, Wilson has consistently proven he’s one of the best receivers in the game. Heading into Week 10, he ranked sixth among all wideouts in targets per game, averaging 9.3 per contest, and was putting up 16.6 fantasy points per game during that stretch. The Jets face the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and fantasy managers will be hoping Wilson can suit up and get back to producing at a high level.
Should Fantasy Managers Buy, Sell, Or Hold onto Garrett Wilson?
We’re recommending holding onto Garrett Wilson. Despite the Jets’ offense ranking last in the league in passing yards per game, Wilson is too talented a wide receiver to sell low. Since the full extent of his knee injury is still unknown pending an MRI, we don’t suggest aggressively pursuing him in trades. However, if you already own him, definitely hold on; better days should be ahead if he can stay on the field.